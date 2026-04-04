The Grand Mosque of Paris: Economic Role For Algeria Disturbs the Far Right

Once again, the French far right is targeting everything related to Algeria on French soil. This time, the focus is on the Grand Mosque of Paris and its economic role in Algeria, specifically the halal certifications required to export numerous products to our country. Halal certification is an essential requirement for many food and consumer products exported to Algeria, as it ensures compliance with Islamic dietary laws. Without this certification, French companies cannot access the Algerian market, making it a crucial step in the export process. This targeting is taking the form of a parliamentary question demanding that the French government curtail this role in favour of Algeria.

This far-right apprehension stemmed from a written question submitted by MP Kévin Pfeffer of the National Rally, known for its anti-Algerian stances, to the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs. The question, dated March 31, 2026, checked out by Echorouk, expressed clear concern and apprehension from this French politician regarding what he described as the “exorbitant” role of the Grand Mosque of Paris in French exports to Algeria. He attributed this to the mosque’s monopoly over halal certification, which is essential for many food products.

The MP asserted that, although the Grand Mosque of Paris is a French religious institution, it oversees the issuance of halal certifications for French products destined for export to Algeria. He noted that this includes meat, dairy products, biscuits, and baby food, and that this economic activity makes it a mandatory stop for French companies.

The far-right MP continued his claims, alleging that the Grand Mosque’s economic activity generates millions of euros annually without any clear oversight or financial transparency. He further claimed that the body responsible for these certifications, although legally independent, is headed by the mosque’s rector, raising serious questions about the legitimacy of economic intervention on behalf of a foreign state. In response to these allegations, representatives of the Grand Mosque of Paris have stated that the halal certification process follows rigorous procedures and is subject to regular audits by relevant authorities. They highlighted that income from certification activities funds religious, cultural, and educational programs, with all financial transactions conducted transparently and in accordance with French law. The rector of the mosque further rejected any claims of misconduct or political interference, underscoring the institution’s strict adherence to both national and international regulations.

MP Pfeffer argued that these mechanisms function like special customs duties levied by a religious organisation representing Algeria, compelling French businesses to comply with them to access the Algerian market. He noted that as early as 2024, the European Union had warned that such measures could impede trade between the EU and Algeria.

The same deputy also claimed that the matter had not been subjected to any formal legal assessment to determine its compatibility with European competition laws and the principles of French economic sovereignty. He inquired about the destination of the funds collected from these certificates and whether they were subject to clear oversight.

The far-right National Rally MP concluded his question by stating that this situation makes the Grand Mosque of Paris an essential economic element for French companies in their dealings with Algeria, raising concerns among the far right and reflecting Algeria’s strategic role in certain aspects of the French economy.

French far-right figures have previously criticised the Paris Mosque and its economic ties benefiting Algeria. Marine Le Pen’s party previously attacked the halal certification mechanism required to export several French and European products to Algeria during a debate in the National Assembly at the beginning of last January, following the Algerian authorities’ sovereign decision in 2022 to entrust this task to the Grand Mosque of Paris.