The Greens’ Goalkeeper, “Rais Mbolhi” is in trouble

The first goalkeeper of the Algerian national football team, Rais Wahab Mbolhi, is facing great difficulties in finding a new team, after the end of his adventure with the Saudi Ettifaq Club, which lasted four and a half years, after the latter refused to renew his contract for another period, as he preferred to abandon it after ensuring that he remained in the top flight

His heroic performance in the last round of the Saudi championship did not satisfy him, despite his success in keeping a clean slate when his team moved to Al-Fayhaa Club, a match which Al-Ettifaq won with one goal without a response.

Mbolhi rejected a good offer from the new rookie Gulf club to the Saudi First Division Championship, after he required large funds to contract with him, but the Gulf administration dismissed his recruitment and agreed with another goalkeeper of Brazilian nationality, which exposed him to a great predicament, especially since Mbolhi presented at the age of 36, the interest of the teams in his inclusion has become less compared to the previous one.

Rais Mbolhi lives in the same situation he faced before moving to the Saudi championship, and this was more than five years ago, when he broke his contract with the French club of Rennes, and entered a maze that lasted for two months without a team until he received contacts from Saudi Arabia that culminated in a contract with Al-Ettifaq Club.

Also, Mbolhi’s career was always volatile and unstable, so that he remained for a considerable period without a team, but his rigor in training, his strong will and great confidence in himself made him go through all the difficult periods he went through.