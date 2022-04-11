The Italian Prime Minister Arrives in Algeria With a Heavy Agenda

On Monday afternoon, the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, held private talks with the Italian Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, who is paying a visit to Algeria.

The Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi embarked on a two-day visit to Algeria, at the invitation of the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, where he was received upon his arrival at Houari Boumediene International Airport by Prime Minister Aimene Benabderrahmane, and members of the government.

A statement by the Presidency of the Republic said that this visit falls within the framework of strengthening cooperation relations between the two countries.

The Italian Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, went to the shrine of the martyr in Algiers, where he stood in tribute to the memorial to the martyrs of the glorious liberation revolution, and laid a wreath in front of the memorial with a minute of silence for the souls of the martyrs of the liberation revolution before starting the program of meetings with officials.

In this context, political analyst, an expert in strategic planning, Mohamed Cherif Daroui, expects that the dynamics in the Algerian-Italian relations will turn into a strategic alliance that serves the two countries, adding that the Italian Prime Minister’s visit to Algeria paves the way for a summit between the two countries qualified to be strong partners.

In an interview with the national radio channel 1, Daroui said that the visit of the Italian ministers is the last point within the dynamism of the Algerian-Italian relations, expecting them to develop into a strategic alliance.

“Italy considers Algeria a reliable partner, and it is moving seriously towards adapting with Algeria in regional and international visions and goals”, he added.

Daroui also praised Italy’s strength in the field of institutional development, which facilitates institutional integration, and contributes to the development of small enterprises that Algeria relies on to advance its economy.

The same spokesman explained that the Italian Prime Minister’s visit is not paid according to what some imagine that it will only raise the issue of energy supplies to Europe in light of the Russian military operation in Ukraine. Rather, the visit is preparing for a government summit shortly that seeks to reach a harmonious bilateral partnership.

Previously, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio visited Algeria on February 28, where he and his counterpart discussed increasing gas supplies to offset potential reductions in imports from Russia.

Di Maio asserted at the time that “the Italian government is committed to increasing the supply of energy, especially gas, from various international partners”, including Algeria, “which has always been a reliable supplier.”

Algeria is the second supplier of gas to Italy after Russia.

For its part, the giant Algerian oil and gas group “Sonatrach” announced at the end of February its readiness to supply Europe with more gas, especially through the pipeline linking Algeria with Italy.