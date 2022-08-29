The Makhzen Media Launches A Campaign Of Insults, Defamation Against Tunisia

The National Syndicate of Tunisian Journalists denounced the malicious campaign waged by the Makhzen media against Tunisia since it received the Sahrawi president who participated in the 8th Tokyo International Summit for Development in Africa.

A statement issued by the syndicate said; “In the face of the systematic media campaign launched by several Moroccan media and websites against the Tunisian state, and what we have observed of deliberately taking this diplomatic and political dispute out of its official context towards systematic defamation campaigns that are unacceptable against Tunisia, its people and institutions. We respect the justice and the journalist’s duty to present and address this issue and other issues freely and without any censorship, but we reject all forms of deviation in the Moroccan and other media’s handling of this official political and diplomatic debate into immoral campaigns targeting Tunisia’s image and harming its interests”.

The National Syndicate of Tunisian Journalists warned of the danger that some Moroccan and foreign media would continue to engage in clear and explicit use of this issue to serve political agendas.

The syndicate called on all Tunisian national, political and civil forces to confront strongly everything that would affect the sovereignty and sanctity of the Tunisian state, and confirmed that the struggles of civil and political parties against the authority in Tunisia for the issues of freedoms, human rights and good governance do not prevent it from playing its national role in defending the country’s interests.

The Syndicate of Tunisian Journalists called on the Tunisian media to deal responsibly with these campaigns and considered it the duty of the media to convey the facts and interpret them to the public opinion in all objectivity and accuracy, in addition to defending the country’s vital interests and sovereignty.