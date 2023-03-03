The Makhzen Offers Services to the West by Making Fictitious Scenarios against Algeria

When the Moroccan Makhzen regime feels besieged to the point of suffocation by its European allies who abandoned it, because of its series of continuous scandals (bribery, espionage, buying people off with corrupt money), it seeks the help of its ally, the Zionist entity regime, to help it play the role of the victim and accompany it in directing the “scarecrow” of the arrival of Iranian influence in North Africa, to beg the West, in the hope of easing the blockade and the sanctions imposed on it.

The most recent chapter in this cracked cylinder was the allocation of the Zionist channel “i24”, a program, which came under the title of the Iranian incursion into North Africa, through which it tried to promote a thesis that the simplest of misled no longer believe, that Iran is arming the Sahrawi armed forces that are fighting the Moroccan army for the liberation of the occupied Western Sahara lands, through the Lebanese Hezbollah, and with the help of Algeria, as it claims, as stated by Habboub Cherkaoui, director of the Central Office for Judicial Research of the Moroccan Makhzen regime.

Such misleading news was not believed even by the Moroccans themselves but rather turned into anecdotes for ridicule. Among those who ridiculed these fallacies was the well-known Moroccan journalist, Ali Lmrabet, who tweeted on his account saying: “The Islamic Republic of Iran is looking to find a foothold in North Africa and the Sahel region, according to the Moroccan police officer (meaning Habboub Cherkaoui, who was previously referred to), is the least informed”.

In a way that denounced the allegations of the Makhzen regime in this regard, the journalist Lmrabet added, commenting on the statements of the Moroccan police official: “Until now, what we see is that Israel (the Zionist entity) is the one that has established itself in the Maghreb… thanks to Rabat,” confirms the well-known journalist, with his credibility.

These days, Moroccan newspapers, with the support of the Zionist entity’s media, are carrying out a focused media campaign against Algeria under these allegations. This campaign extended, upon request, to the Zionist channel “i24”, owned by Moroccan-born Zionist businessman Patrick Drahi, who contacted the officials of the Moroccan Central Office for Judicial Research, to make statements of this nature, in support of the disinformation plan of the Alawite kingdom.

The Moroccan Makhzen regime is going through one of its most difficult periods with its European friends. France’s lifting of the protection it was providing to Rabat led to the exposure of the “Makhzen” practices that contradict considerations of friendship and good neighbourliness, such as spying on senior European officials, headed by Emmanuel Macron, as well as involvement in spoiling the legislative bodies by buying off the European MEPs, which led to the anger of the countries of the old continent at the Moroccan regime, that has become similar to its practices against the law and customs, with rogue regimes.

While European investigations are still ongoing regarding espionage and bribery scandals in anticipation of imposing sanctions on it, the Makhzen regime, with the support of the Zionist entity regime, is trying to offer its services to the Western countries through its false warning of the arrival of Iranian influence to the southern shores of the Mediterranean and even the Sahel region, which represents the borders of the NATO, according to the description of the leaders of the alliance, and the expression of its willingness to play the role of the military who has an advanced position in confronting Iranian influence, but the Europeans and behind them the Western countries don’t seem to be ready to believe such fictitious scenarios, as evidenced by the continuation of the “godfather” to crush Moroccan influence in France and European Union.