The Makhzen Officially Opposes Algeria’s Invitation to the Al-Quds Committee Meeting

Morocco officially announced, through its permanent representative in New York, its opposition within the groups of the Organization of the Islamic Conference and the Non-Aligned Countries, to hold the meeting of the Al-Quds Committee chaired by King Mohammed VI, following the proposal formulated by the Algerian mission to invite the Committee to meet without delay to assume its responsibilities and deal with the grave violations that are committed by the Zionist occupation forces against the Palestinians, especially in the Al-Aqsa Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan.

Morocco’s opposition to the holding of the Al-Quds Committee meeting reveals that the Makhzen continues to hold the Al-Quds Committee hostage for its narrow accounts, and reveals its manipulation and disregard for the Palestinian cause.

Morocco’s objection to holding the meeting of the Al-Quds Committee exposed the Makhzen regime, and once again exposed its manipulation of the Palestinian cause and the sanctities so that the mask would fall and the true ugly face of Morocco would be revealed before world public opinion.

At the height of disgrace and villainy, Morocco also showed that it was not even able to assume its responsibilities with dignity, as the honourable do, because it opposed, with all insolence, and with the help of a group of its few subordinates (Gabon, Comoros, Ivory Coast and Djibouti) the inclusion of a paragraph requiring the Al-Quds Committee only to carry out its mandate, asserting that the king did not only abandoned his responsibilities as Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee, in this delicate circumstance but showed his inability to confront his opponents and defend his views and positions with courage when the committee convenes.

Morocco has once again scoured its evidence of deception, with the sole purpose of spoiling the initiative of the Palestinian side and the Coordination Office of the Non-Aligned Movement in New York, the Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement, by adopting a draft strong statement on behalf of the Non-Aligned Movement, which is expected to be delivered during the open debate of the Council Security on the “situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian issue”, which will be held on April 25, reveals the facts and calls on everyone to assume their responsibilities in defending the cause of the defenceless Palestinians and their sanctities.

True to his habit, to take advantage of any opportunity to polish his country’s faded image, especially after its normalization with the Zionist entity, the representative of the Makhzen in New York demanded, in a new episode of the clown series, the inclusion of a paragraph praising the illusory efforts of the King of Morocco, in his capacity as Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee, in the defence of Jerusalem and sanctities.

This role, which only the representative of Morocco himself can see and recognize in his hallucinations, given that the draft preliminary statement prepared by the Azerbaijani presidency in cooperation with the Palestinian side, does not include any reference to this committee or the efforts of its chairman, which confirms, beyond any doubt, that the owners of the cause themselves, do not believe in the efforts of the chairman of this committee, who disrupted its work, and does not hesitate to use it for despicable and circumstantial political purposes.

These miserable manoeuvres would not have remained without a reaction from the Algerian side, which once again expressed its reservation about an unjustified compliment that Morocco wanted to include, towards the Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee, whose last concern is the Holy City, if he is at all interested in defending the noble issues.

Accordingly, the Algerian mission did not hesitate to confirm that this proposal does not reflect reality at all, given that the Al-Quds Committee, which was established by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in 1975, has met only twice during the past twenty years, the last of which dates back to 2014.