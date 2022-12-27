The Makhzen Regime Has The Last Opportunity To Clear Its Conscience From “Pegasus” Spying Scandal

The espionage scandal in which the Moroccan Makhzen regime was involved, in what was known as the “Pegasus” case, returned to the fore, with Spanish justice programming a session on the thirteenth of the month (January), to consider a case brought by the Moroccan Makhzen regime against the famous Spanish journalist, Ignacio Sambrero, who previously accused the Makhzen’s intelligence services of spying on his phone, based on the software that he acquired from the Zionist “NSO” company.

Independent investigators accused the Moroccan Makhzen regime of spying through the “Pegasus” software on Algerian and French officials, headed by Emmanuel Macron, and a number of his most prominent ministers, and Spaniards led by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, his Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska, the Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, as well as the Former Belgian PM and current President of the European Council, Charles Michel, and former European Union envoy to the Sahel, Italian Romano Prodi.

The journalist Ignacio Sambrero is considered one of the most prominent journalists in Spain. He previously worked as a correspondent for the newspaper “El Pais” from the Moroccan capital, Rabat, and currently works for the newspaper “El Confidoncial”. He is known for his articles criticizing the Makhzen regime, based on his knowledge of the secrets of this plotting regime, its heinous methods and vile practices.

The Moroccan Makhzen regime had filed a similar lawsuit against the French newspaper “Le Monde”, as it was one of the media institutions that participated in the investigation conducted by 80 journalists belonging to 17 international media outlets, as well as the non-governmental human rights organization, Human Rights Watch, but the French justice rejected that lawsuit, which increased the pace of pressure on the Moroccan regime.

The Moroccan regime seeks to play its last cards in the hope of whitening its image, which was tarnished by the “Pegasus” spying scandal, as well as the bribery scandal in which European deputies fell, and senior officials in the “Makhzen” were implicated, headed by the chief official of the General Directorate of Studies and Documentation (Foreign Intelligence), Muhammad Yassin al-Mansouri, one of his men called Muhammad Belharch, and the Moroccan ambassador to Poland, Abdellatif Othmoun.

In the lawsuit it filed against journalist Sambrero, the Makhzen bets on the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who has become a friend of Morocco, since he plunged Algerian-Spanish relations into an unprecedented crisis, last spring, due to the reversal of his position on the Sahrawi issue, in favor of supporting the so-called “autonomy plan” that was presented by the Moroccan Makhzen in 2007.

As the trial date approached, the Spanish journalist attacked the Socialist Workers’ Party, led by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, because of its silence on this issue and its failure to provide support for the journalist, unlike other Spanish parties.

The Spanish journalist appeared on a television program on the fourth Spanish channel (Cuatro), to express his “gratitude” to the political parties that expressed their support for him in this trial, while he described the ruling party’s position as a “great exception”, referring to its lack of support. His case was presented to the European Parliament, in plenary session, through the representative of the “Ciudadanos” party, Maite Bagathortondoa, who in turn was utterly surprised by the deafening silence of the Spanish authorities.