The Makhzen Searches For Outlets to Communicate With Algeria

The Moroccan Makhzen regime is trying to maintain bridges of communication with Algeria, under any justification, despite the passage of nearly a year since the decision to cut diplomatic relations and Algeria’s declaration that it is not ready to engage in any mediation to restore bilateral relations.

The last such “call” came from Haboub Cherkaoui, director of the Central Office for Judicial Research, who called on Algeria to cooperate with the Kingdom of Morocco in the security field to help fight what he called “terrorist organizations” in the Sahel and Sahara region and especially in Mali and Niger.

Since August 2021, there has been no diplomatic contact between the two countries, after Algeria recalled its ambassador in Rabat, Abdelhamid Abdaoui, and this was accompanied by painful penalties for the Moroccan Makhzen regime, including preventing Moroccan planes registered in the name of Morocco from flying over Algerian airspace, then stopping gas supplies through the transit pipeline on its soil towards Spain, depriving it of 97% of its gas needs.

Cherkaoui claimed in an interview with a Moroccan newspaper that “Algeria’s lack of cooperation with Morocco in the security field contributes to strengthening terrorist organizations such as ISIS and allowing the rest of the other organizations to expand their presence, gather their ranks and re-launch their operations again.”

The Moroccan official spoke about terrorism in the Sahel region, especially in the countries of Mali and Niger, and said that Algeria has a geographical extension with these two countries that suffer from the spread of terrorist groups, trying to give the impression that this fact forces it (Algeria) to cooperate in security with Morocco, to fight terrorism in the region, in a link that remains incomprehensible, given Morocco’s geographical location from these two countries.

What was remarkable in the statements of the official of the Moroccan Makhzen regime was his talk about the existence of geographical links between Algeria and some terrorist groups.

While the Algerian side insists on closing the file of Algerian-Moroccan relations, the Moroccan side insists on maintaining bridges of communication under any justification, which raises more than one question about this insistence, which means, among other things, that Rabat still hopes for a rapprochement hoping to will restore the lost privileges it enjoyed before last autumn, when Rabat was enjoying the proceeds of Algerian gas.

The Moroccan official’s words came less than a week after the visit of Emanuela Claudia Del Re, the UE Special Envoy for the Sahel region, to Algeria during which she tried to entice officials to participate in Brussels’ efforts to combat terrorism in the region.

The European official did not visit Morocco after completing her visit to Algeria, returning to Brussels, which made officials in the Makhzen regime feel that they have no role in contributing to European efforts to combat terrorism in the Sahel region, so they tried to draw attention and offered services to those who were interested.

The European view is based on the opinion that the Kingdom of Makhzen does not have any borders with the Sahel and Sahara region, because it is separated from this region by countries such as Algeria, Mauritania and the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, and therefore Rabat is not concerned with security in the Sahel region, even if it tries to offer its services to the European Union and America, through organizing the Marrakech Forum on Terrorism last month, through which it tried to divert the discussion from terrorism to promoting the autonomy thesis, which was stillborn, according to Ammar Belani, who is in charge of the Western Sahara file at the Algerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Observers believe that the Makhzen regime is looking for papers to negotiate with European and Western partners in general in the fight against terrorism. Therefore, it did not stop asking Algeria for security cooperation with it. Perhaps it will find what it is looking for, especially after the changes that occurred in the Sahel region, with the fall of regimes loyal to its ally (France) in the region and the growing hostility in other countries in the region to the French presence, which increased after Algeria’s closure of its ports.