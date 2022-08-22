The Makhzen Weaves Fictional Scenarios About Macron’s Visit To Algeria

With the approaching visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to Algeria, the Makhzen propaganda machine began to weave imaginary scenarios about a mediation project that the French President will present during his visit to Algeria, to hold a French-Spanish-Moroccan summit to overcome differences. Moreover, the Moroccan media is promoting European pressure on Algeria, through the French president, to restart the Maghreb-European gas pipeline, to supply Europe with Algerian gas.

These rumours can only be classified as fake propaganda news practised by the Moroccan media, at the behest of the Makhzen due to several special reasons, including the nature of Algerian-French relations on the one hand, and the nature of French-Moroccan relations on the other.

Macron’s visit to Algeria will focus exclusively on rebuilding Algerian-French bilateral relations, which have gone through a period of stagnation. For this reason, the file of restoring confidence in relations between Algeria and Paris was included in the framework of mutual respect for the sovereignty of each country, and the principle of equality, among the priorities of the two parties.

Through this file, it becomes clear that Paris is looking, above all, to restore Algerian-French relations to the railways, and will not seek to stick its nose into a file in which the Algerian authorities have made their decision with full sovereignty, whether about relations with Spain or the Maghreb-European gas pipeline.

As for the mediation of Paris or the information circulating about the four-way meetings between France, Morocco, Algeria and Spain, it can only be from the manufacture of some well-known media in Morocco, which used to distribute the role of mediation to several countries, as was the case with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Returning to the file of restarting the Maghreb-European gas pipeline promoted by the Moroccan media, this issue will not be on the agenda of Macron’s visit, given that it is not a priority for Paris, due to the tension that characterizes French-Moroccan relations, which are going through their worst periods since the scandal of Pegasus and its consequent setbacks.

The Moroccan rapprochement with the Zionist entity was also not tempted by Paris, especially about France’s interests in Africa, in which the entity seeks to compete with Paris with the help of its new ally: the Moroccan regime.

In its first response to this rapprochement, Paris decided to reduce the number of visas for Moroccans and refused to grant them to a large number of ministers and senior officials in the Moroccan government.

The Moroccan media also spoke this week of great tension in relations with France, as it quoted Moroccan diplomatic sources as speaking about the disappearance of the French ambassador in Rabat, Hélène Le Gal, who left the Kingdom for unknown reasons.

The French disquiet over Morocco’s rapprochement with the Zionist entity is paralleled by Rabat’s concern over the return of Algerian-French relations to their normal state, as Rabat accuses Paris of favouring Algeria over Morocco, and this has worsened the French-Moroccan relations.

Paris is seeking to restore warmth to its relations with Algeria, and the strained French-Moroccan relations, in addition to the Zionist-Moroccan rapprochement, are among the reasons that will not encourage French President Emmanuel Macron to suggest any mediation as promoted by the Makhzen media.