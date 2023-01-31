The Makhzen’s Harbored Confusion Over Events Organized In Algeria Continues

For the thousandth time, it is confirmed that the participation of the Moroccan Makhzen regime in any political, sporting, cultural or… other activity has no other objective than to work to thwart it or at least to confuse it, as happened with the last activity that Algeria took part in, represented in the proceedings of the 17th session of the Union of the Councils of the Member States of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, which was held from 26 to 30 January at the International Conference Centre, Abdelatif Rahal, in Algiers.

While the participants were discussing the key issues affecting the Arab and Islamic nations, the Moroccan delegation deviated from the text and began to criticize the speech of the representative of one of the Latin American bodies, represented by Gloria Flores, President of the Andean Parliament, representing Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Chile, simply because this revolutionary from the continent of revolutionaries, the cradle of Ernesto Che Guevara, spoke about the Saharawi people’s legitimate right to self-determination.

And before discussing the statement of the Moroccan parliamentarians, it is necessary to stop at how they arrived in Algeria, in view of the decision to close Algerian airspace to Moroccan civil and military aircraft, which was the reason why the Moroccan team did not move to the locals to participate in the African Nations Cup (CHAN), the edition of which is about to end in Algeria.

And before the Moroccan parliamentary delegation arrived in Algeria, its leader, Mohamed Walzein, was not heard from, as was his compatriot Fawzi Lakjaa, president of the Royal Moroccan Football League, who stipulated that his country’s team would take part in the tournament in Algeria by allowing a Moroccan plane to transport his team and breaking the air embargo imposed on his country, otherwise he decided to boycott.

Mohammed, Al-Zein and his accompanying delegation arrived in Algeria in complete secrecy and out of the limelight, on an indirect flight that took them to the French capital, Paris, and from there to Algeria, in strict and incomprehensible respect for the sovereign decision of the Algerian authorities to close Algerian airspace to Moroccan civil and military aviation.

The inability of the Moroccan parliamentary delegation to travel to Algeria on a direct flight, as was the case for the Moroccan team, reveals the failure of the maneuver by the president of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, Fawzi Lakjaa, who mortgaged his team’s participation in the tournament in Algeria by allowing it to take a direct flight from Morocco to Algeria.

The transfer of the Moroccan delegation to Algeria via Paris also reflects the Makhzen regime’s firm conviction that its maneuvers in this regard will no longer bear fruit, after the scandal caused by Lakjaa’s gathering of his team’s players in the lobby of Rabat airport in the presence of the President of the International Federation of Football Association, Gianni Infantino, and the President of the Confederation of African Football, Patrice Motsepe, hoping to push Algeria to back down from its sovereign decision, but to no avail.

The Makhzen regime is waiting for another crucial date by which it can be judged on its seriousness to stop its actions and maneuvers against Algeria, namely next April, when Algeria will host the African Under-17 Football Championship for the first time in its history, and at that time Lakjaa and those who move him will face another dilemma: will he boycott again and then face other harsh penalties? Or will he give in and decide to send his country’s U-17 team to Algeria via Tunisia or Paris, as happened with the parliamentary delegation that took part in the proceedings of the 17th session of the Council of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Algeria this week?