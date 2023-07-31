The Moroccan Makhzen Regime Invests In The Cause Of Sick Need

At a time when the Moroccan king, Mohammed VI, is begging Algeria to open the borders and restore the diplomatic relations that were severed almost two years ago, the regime’s weapons and flies continue to wage an electronic war against Algeria, which confirms the inconsistency of the words of the officials of the Alawi kingdom with their actions.

Immediately after the Moroccan king’s speech, which contained repeated and reproduced phrases against Algeria, the son of the Moroccan woman, Rahma Al-Ghazwani, who was taken out of the Saudi plane for treatment in Algeria, came out and attacked the Algerian authorities in an immoral way after his mother returned to Moroccan soil.

It is not the first time and it will not be the last time that the head of the regime in the Kingdom of Morocco makes statements of this nature. What is more, he warns Moroccan flies not to offend Algeria, as was the case last year on the anniversary of the Throne Day celebrations. These abuses have not stopped, and in fact they have intensified.

And everyone was standing on the testimony of the son of the Moroccan woman, who sang the praises of Algeria for the good reception and treatment of his mother while she was being treated in the Algerian hospital, then his position was turned upside down as soon as his feet set foot on Moroccan soil, in a scene in which there was a lot of ingratitude and denial of what he and his mother had encountered in special treatment in accordance with the duty of good neighborliness.

Moroccan activists on social networks strongly attacked the statements of the Moroccan Hajja’s son, Rahma Al-Ghazwani, and considered them unimaginably mean. However, they held the regime and the Moroccan intelligence behind it responsible, suggesting that the reversal of his position was related to the pressure exerted on him behind the walls and corridors of the “Makhzen”.

The insulting statements of the son of the Moroccan woman, who insulted Algeria after the special treatment he received, are nothing but a manifestation of the Moroccan regime’s policies and maneuvers in dealing with its eastern neighbor, which are practices that were expected even before they occurred, and therefore these Moroccan calls did not resonate with the Algerian side.

The Algerian authorities usually ignore these appeals and requests by the head of the Moroccan regime. Rather, they consider the Moroccan king’s repeated policy of extending his hand as a poisonous maneuver aimed at achieving diplomatic gains that have become clear to everyone, because words on paper are usually contradicted by practices on the ground.

This approach is embodied by the Moroccan king’s assertion every time that Algeria will not be harmed by Morocco, but at the same time it is allying itself with the Zionist entity to attack Algerian interests and threaten its security and stability, and it is hosting its leaders, whose hands are stained with the blood of the Palestinians, on Moroccan soil to attack it.

Is the King of Morocco and those who write letters to him unaware of all these facts? Observers of the Algerian-Moroccan relations are convinced that the Moroccan regime no longer has the sovereignty of its decision since it normalized relations with the Zionist entity nearly three years ago, so King Mohammed VI got things out of his hands due to the deterioration of his health, and his stay in Morocco became much less than the times he spends abroad, either being treated or in a period of convalescence, while the palace lives at the mercy of conflicts between members of the royal family over who will succeed the sick king in office.