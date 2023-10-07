The Palestinian Heroic Struggle Against the Zionist Entity Exposes Hypocrisy of Normalization Regimes

The unprecedented, heroic operation carried out by the Islamic Resistance Movement “Hamas” in Palestine against the Zionist entity has put the normalized Arab regimes in a difficult position in front of their people, and they are faced with a choice that cannot be divided into two: either support the jihad of the Palestinian people against the Zionist aggression, or reaffirm their commitment to embrace the usurping enemy.

At first glance, attention is directed to the Moroccan regime, which is considered the largest of the Arab regimes, whose normalization with the Zionist entity has reached a level that has astonished the Moroccan people and the Arab people, through mutual visits between officials of the two regimes and the security, military, economic and cultural agreements concluded between the two parties, compared to the rest of the Arab countries. Countries that preceded Rabat in normalization by decades, such as Egypt, and the Kingdom of Jordan.

From the statement circulated by the Foreign Ministry of the Moroccan regime, it is clear that this regime continues its uncalculated slide towards identification with the Zionist crimes, and today it is not even able to formulate a firm position condemning the Zionist aggression against innocent Palestinians. Instead, it impudently puts the executioner and the victim at the same level. What is striking is that this shameful statement comes from a regime imposed on a people that is considered one of the most ardent opponents of normalization among the Arab peoples.

The Moroccan Foreign Ministry statement reads, “The Kingdom of Morocco expresses its deep concern over the deterioration of the situation and the outbreak of military action in the Gaza Strip and condemns the targeting of civilians by any party.” The statement also called for “an immediate cessation of all acts of violence, a return to calm, and the avoidance of any form of escalation, that would undermine the chances of peace in the region”.

A statement by the Foreign Ministry of the Moroccan regime confirms beyond any doubt that the Alawite palace equates the legitimate armed struggle of the Palestinian people to liberate their land from the Zionist occupation with the criminality and arrogance that the occupying army continues to carry out against a defenseless people.

The Moroccan regime also considers the legitimate jihad of the Palestinian people as “violent”, and this is something that the Moroccan people will not accept, who have not stopped demonstrating for almost three years in rejection of normalization with the Zionist entity.

The strange thing is that the Moroccan regime still boasts of its custodianship over Al-Aqsa and its holy sites in Palestine, as the Rabat statement says: “The Kingdom of Morocco, whose monarch, King Mohammed VI, chairs the Al-Quds Committee, confirms that…”. There is no doubt that such a statement will be ridiculed by the Moroccan people before it is ridiculed by the Palestinian and Arab people, so that any enlightened person will no longer be fooled by such blatant hypocrisy and will register with satisfaction chivalrous and heroic positions such as the Algerian position, which strongly condemns the Zionist criminal attack on the defenseless Palestinians.

Even the Moroccan press seems to have been blinded by normalization, which makes its owner lose the insight to distinguish between just and unjust issues. While the entire international media has focused its attention on what is happening in Palestine since Saturday morning, October 7, 2023, the press close to the Moroccan regime has ignored what is perhaps the most terrible event. We read an article written by a newspaper that talked about the Secretary of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization for Morocco cancelling his visit to Morocco “because of the Hamas attack on Israel,” without explaining to the Moroccan public what happened and is happening in the Palestinian territories.

It is clear that even the Moroccan press has sensed the embarrassment that the Moroccan regime is in due to its slide into the quagmire of normalization and has decided to ignore the magnitude of the event in order to avert anything that would lead Moroccan public opinion to blame the royal palace, which is considered to be primarily responsible for building bridges of communication with the Zionist entity. It is excessive in its land and its holy places and presents itself as their guardian.

The position of the Moroccan Foreign Ministry, which equates the executioner with the victim, will not go unnoticed by the Moroccan people, especially if the brutal Zionist aggression against the Gaza Strip continues, because the Moroccans will not forgive the failure of their regime towards the Palestinian people, at a time when the solidarity and support of the Western system, led by the United States of America, continues. The Zionist entity continues its wanton acts of aggression with money and weapons.