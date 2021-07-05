The Rotation Policy, An Opportunity For Adam Ounas To Shine With Italian Napoli

Napoli coach, Luciano Spalletti, plans to rely next season on a policy of “rotation” to allow playing for the Algerian international Adam Ounas, who suffered marginalization with the former coaches of the Italian club.

Spalletti refused to sell Adam Ounas during the current summer Mercato, because of his desire to rely on him as a winning card capable of changing the course of the matches.



The Italian newspaper, “La Gazzetta Dello Sport”, revealed that this step was an attempt to “recycle” the Algerian player Adam Ounas, who had previously suffered from marginalization by the various coaches who supervised the training of “Parthenope” throughout recent years.



Since joining the team in 2017, Ounas participated in 39 matches in various competitions, with a total of 1117 minutes, in which he contributed to 6 goals between making and scoring.



Spalletti’s decision is an irreplaceable opportunity for Ounas to invest well to prove his ability to succeed at the European high level, on the one hand, and on the other hand, to convince the national team coach Djamal Belmadi to include him in the Algerian team to attend the 2022 African Cup in Cameroon next January and the World Cup in Qatar in November of the same year if it will qualify.

