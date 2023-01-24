The Spaniards Lament The Loss Of Their Interests Owing To PM Sanchez’s Mistakes

The visit paid to Algeria by the Italian Prime Minister, Georgia Meloni, and the profitable bilateral agreements it achieved for both parties, did not pass without leaving behind an interaction within Spain, which is lamenting the loss of the privileges that Madrid enjoyed in Algeria before the outbreak of the crisis between the two countries in the spring of last year.

The thing that raised the Spaniards about the agreements signed by the Algerian and Italian sides, under the eyes of both President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni on the sidelines of the visit, is the new gas pipeline “Galci”, which will connect Algeria directly to the Italian island of Sardinia, without passing through the Tunisian territory.

The “Galci” project was supposed to be implemented at the beginning of the current millennium, but it stopped in mysterious circumstances, before attention was directed to another project in the West Bank of the Mediterranean, linking Algeria to Spain directly without passing through Moroccan soil, which is the “Medgaz” pipeline , which Algeria decided not to renew its contract in November 2021, as punishment for the Moroccan regime for its collusion with the Zionist entity against Algeria.

The Spanish media, while discussing the visit of the Italian official to Algeria, seemed to bemoan the loss of privileges that Madrid lost due to the deviation of the historical position of the Spanish government, headed by Pedro Sanchez, on the Sahrawi issue, in a way that serves the interests of the Moroccan makhzen regime, and directs these privileges to the European rival, Italy, which knew very well how to take advantage of the circumstance.

The widely circulated Spanish newspaper “El Mundo” commented on its website on Tuesday on Georgia Meloni’s visit to Algeria with an article entitled: “Algeria announces a second gas pipeline with Italy while keeping the main line linking it to Spain closed.” This title sums it all up in this development that has upset the Spanish side.

The mouthpiece of what was stated in the newspaper “El Mundo” alerts the public opinion in Spain to Pedro Sanchez’s grave mistakes in dealing with a pivotal country on the southern bank of the Mediterranean Sea, and an undisputed giant in the sensitive energy sector, in a circumstance that the world is suffering from an inexperienced gas crisis. Unprecedented, after the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, and the prices of this vital substance have reached frightening levels.

Another Spanish newspaper dealt with the visit of the Italian Prime Minister, from the same angle, which is “Oki Diario”, which also wrote an article on its website, under the title: “Algeria and Italy agree on a new gas pipeline that leaves Spain out of the game.” The message is also clear, that Madrid has lost its privileges in Algeria and may not be able to recover it as long as Pedro Sanchez is at the head of the executive apparatus in the Kingdom of Spain.

So, the results of the Italian official’s visit to Algeria put pressure on the Spanish prime minister. Rather, his accounts were mixed up at the time he was preparing to visit the Makhzen regime in order to preside over a bilateral summit with the monarch of the Alawite kingdom, Mohammed VI, which is expected on the first and second days of February.

Pedro Sanchez will be under a lot of pressure in Rabat next week, because his steps will be calculated by the Spanish people, who are still paying the price for the mistakes of this government that caused gas and electricity prices to rise to a higher level than before, not only because of the Russian war in Ukraine, but after Algeria’s anger, which led to a hike in the prices of gas exported to Madrid in the contracts concluded between the two parties, after reviewing them last autumn, and they are also likely to be reviewed this year, as they will be reviewed again next year and the following, in the wake of Algeria’s refusal to deal with the Spanish side in the manner in which preceded the crisis between the two countries, and subjected to an annual review.