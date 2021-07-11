The U.S. Embassy In Algeria Offers A Grant To A Student From Ouargla To Develop A Smartphone App

The U.S Embassy in Algeria awarded a grant to the student Chada El-Islam Benmahcene to develop a smartphone application that aims to counter disinformation about COVID-19.

The U.S Embassy in Algiers published on its official Facebook page that the success of the student from the Wilayat of Ouargla in obtaining the grant to develop her own smartphone application called “Atbibiw” and provide access to medical services for patients.

“Chada was recently featured on BBC as an Arab female hero for her work on this ambitious project. She first learned English in our Access English Language Microscholarship, then participated in the Algerian Youth Leadership and MEPI Tomorrow’s Leaders programs, and now works as a Staff Technical Project Manager at the international firm Baker Hughes. Keep up the great work, Chada!”, the U.S. Embassy posted on its Facebook page.