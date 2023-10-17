The United Nations Report Exposes the Lies of the Official Media in Morocco

The report of the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, on Western Sahara has dealt a heavy blow to the Moroccan regime, which anticipated the publication of this report by leaking false information to the press close to the Royal Palace, which later turned out to be misleading, in order to create the illusion of achieving imaginary victories in an issue that has exhausted the Alawites Kingdom diplomatically and economically over a period of about five decades.

Contrary to what was reported by the official news agency of the Moroccan regime earlier this week, which began to talk about ignoring the report of the Secretary-General of the United Nations on Western Sahara, the collapse of the ceasefire resolution signed in 1991, and the return of war since the “Guerguerat incident” in November 2020, in an attempt to evade. … responsibility for the return of hostilities, the report officially spoke of a “setback” in political solutions due to the return of war and a decline in the level of trust between the two parties at issue to the levels before the beginning of the 1990s.

The report presented by Guterres to the United Nations Security Council on Monday, October 16, 2023, stated that “the continued hostilities and non-stop shelling between Morocco and the Polisario Front constitute a clear setback in the search for a political solution to this conflict that has lasted for nearly five decades.” The report spoke of what it described as “daily incursions” and “air strikes and shooting from both sides of the sand wall” that separates the liberated Sahrawi areas from those under Moroccan occupation.

Two days ago, the representative of the Polisario Front at the United Nations, Sidi Ammar, tweeted: “The Moroccan occupation state’s propaganda agency claims that the United Nations Secretary-General denied the existence of a war in Western Sahara.” He added: “If there is no war, why does the Secretary-General speak in his report of “the continuation of hostilities between Morocco and the Polisario Front” and why does he call for a “ceasefire” (paragraph 90)? Before attaching this “tweet” to a paragraph of the report, the latter asks him to submit a detailed report on the “situation” in Western Sahara and the “situation on the ground”.

For about three years, the Moroccan regime has woefully tried hard to deny the existence of any military operations in Western Sahara and has deliberately prevented the Moroccan press from reporting any news indicating the presence of clashes and bombings there. The international community, on the basis of the report of the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Staffan De Mistura, has taken stock of the hostilities in the occupied Western Sahara.

Since the collapse of the ceasefire about three years ago, the liberated Sahrawi territories and even the border areas between Mauritania and Western Sahara have witnessed blatant attacks by the Moroccan army using drones against Sahrawi citizens and Algerian and Mauritanian nationals, confirming that the UN report is targeting the hostile acts committed by the Moroccan regime.

The Portuguese senior diplomat criticized the Moroccan position, which clings to its plan for self-determination presented in 2007 and rejected by the Sahrawi people, refuses to set preconditions by Rabat before any negotiations and works to take advantage of the efforts of the United Nations envoys. He also warned the Moroccan regime against building an “infrastructure” of a new military force west of the sand wall.

The scathing blow that the Moroccan regime did not expect to be included in the report was the acknowledgement of the existence of human rights violations in the occupied Sahrawi territories: “It is also of the utmost importance that the Royal Moroccan Army refrain from any military activity that affects the civilian population and impedes the operations of the United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara “MINURSO”.