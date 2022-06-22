The Zionist Lobby’s Attempt to Drag Tunisia Towards Normalization

Zionist Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked announced Tel Aviv’s support for “the claims of Morocco’s sovereignty over the Western Sahara region”, at a time when forces from the occupation army are participating in the “African Lion” manoeuvre in the Kingdom of Morocco, with Tunisian participation, which raises suspicion due to the presence of the eastern neighbour’s army alongside with the Zionist enemy army.

The Zionist Minister of Interior visited Morocco, after the visits led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Defense, a visit exposed the cheap deal made by the Makhzen with the Zionist entity, the price of which was the latter’s recognition of the “Morocco’s sovereignty on Western Sahara”, in exchange for normalisation.

The Zionist official said in a meeting with Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita on Tuesday evening that the talks with Bourita “also dealt with close bilateral relations and joint projects that the two countries will achieve”.

Before that, Moroccan Interior Minister Abdelouafi Laftit met with his Zionist counterpart Ayelet Shaked, and they discussed developing consultation mechanisms on various issues of common interest.

On December 10, 2020, both occupying powers announced the resumption of diplomatic relations between them, after their suspension in 2000, amid rejection from Moroccan bodies and parties.

On the 22nd of the same month, the Moroccan government signed a “joint declaration” with the Zionist entity and the United States, during the first visit of an American Zionist official delegation to the capital, Rabat.

In a current context, the “African Lion 2022” manoeuvres were launched, with the participation of 10 countries from the continent and abroad with the presence of 20 military observers. The manoeuvres will continue until the end of this month.

Representatives of the participating countries attended, without the Moroccan authorities revealing the participating countries, a briefing on the various activities programmed in this edition, including the high command exercise, the land, sea, air and joint tactical exercises, day and night, and special forces operations, but, remarkably, the Tunisian army participated in the manoeuvre alongside the Zionist army, “the matter raises more than one question mark, especially with leaks stating that there are hidden efforts from the eastern neighbour to normalise relations with the Zionists, despite the official denial issued by the Tunisian Foreign Ministry a few days ago”.

What increases the state of apprehension about Tunisian foreign policy about the possibility of heading towards normalization, is the issuance of accusations from the Secretary-General of the Tunisian General Labor Union, Noureddine Taboubi, who said that there are “Zionist lobbies trying to besiege Algeria by dragging Tunisia towards normalization with it after Morocco”.

In an opening speech to the regular conference of the regional labour union in Kairouan, Taboubi said that “campaigns in social networks are led by electronic bots from the Zionist lobby and foreign intelligence for a geopolitical issue and a game of regional axes aimed at subjecting Tunisia to normalization to besiege Algeria”, according to the Tunisian “Nesma Tv channel.”

The Tunisian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement, last Thursday, in which it responded to reports of efforts to normalise between Tunisia and the occupying power, in which it said; “The ministry indicates that these websites have been spreading these rumours in repeated attempts to harm the image of our country and its firm position in support of the inalienable Palestinian right that can’t change by the statute of limitations.”

The Hebrew newspaper, Israel Hayom, claimed that there are diplomatic contacts between Tel Aviv and Tunisia regarding a possible rapprochement between them, and the newspaper claimed that “the Tunisian opposition rejects this official step, at a time when the neighbouring state of Algeria is trying to thwart or foil this Tunisian move”.