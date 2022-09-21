There Will Be No Unemployment Grant Without Vocational Training

Recipients of the unemployment grant, who are first-time job seekers, as well as detainees who have fulfilled their sentences, will be compelled to undergo a short-term qualification vocational training that ranges between 3 and 6 months through vocational training centers, with the aim of enabling them to improve their employability, provided that benefiting from the grant is suspended or canceled for each defaulter or justified and unjustified absence, according to a period ranging from 3 to 10 days.

This comes according to what was stated in the joint ministerial circular between the Ministries of Vocational Training and Education, as well as Labor, Employment and Social Security, issued on September 15, 2022.

The Unemployment Grant System, with the aim of enabling them to improve their employability by acquiring skills that allow them to enter the world of work in accordance with the provisions of the joint ministerial decision dated March 24, 2022 relating to this special training for this category.

The publication also aims to provide a short-term rehabilitation vocational training that ranges between 3 and 6 months in attendance for the category of first-time job seekers and detainees who have fulfilled their sentences, through training courses throughout the year, including the September and February sessions, at the level of institutions and training centers according to their human and pedagogical capabilities especially in the disciplines that know a shortage in the labor market.

In order to tightly frame the process, the ministerial circular for this purpose highlighted the establishment of a joint committee at the level of the state directorates for vocational training and education consisting of the state director of training and the director of employment, as well as the head of the state employment branch.

The “Grant”, is provided given that the latter is approached with the specializations in each province in order to adjust the schedule of training courses and the training track after preparing them according to the educational level and gender, and at the same time open the digital platform “My profession” and link it to the “Grant” platform in order to enable those concerned to register in the disciplines crowned with a preliminary professional qualification certificate in accordance with the applicable conditions, starting from October 2022, while the person who was unable to register through this platform must register obligatorily in the training institution near his residence, accompanied by a copy of the certificate of benefiting from the grant upon receiving a notification with that.

The person concerned with the training course must approach the information and guidance offices in the training institutions within a maximum period of 72 hours from the day of notification, and then notify for the second time in case he does not join, provided that the right to benefit from the unemployment grant is canceled in the event that 48 hours have passed after that without any response.

During the training process, the authorized authorities organize inspection visits in order to follow up on the commitment of those involved in the training process. According to the same circular, every absence without legal justification will be for a period of 3 days, leading to the suspension of the right to benefit from the unemployment grant for the same month, while the same right to benefit is canceled in case of absence. If the absence is justified for a period of 10 days during the training period, then the right to benefit from the unemployment grant will be suspended, pending the reprogramming of those concerned in another training session.

According to the joint ministerial circular, periodic meetings are organized between the members of the joint provincial committee once every middle of the month, in order to evaluate the outcome of its work and prepare a report on that.

It is worth noting that the registration process for the September training and vocational courses through vocational training centers and institutions, knows, according to informed sources, a state of reluctance among young people to enroll in pursuing their own training unlike previous courses, with the same sources attributing the reason to their fear of being deprived of benefiting from the unemployment grant.