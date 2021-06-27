These Are Criteria And Specifications For Choosing Leading Post Of Next Prime Minister

Algerians are looking forward to knowing the identity of the next prime minister or head of government who will succeed Abdelaziz Djerad, who is supervising the management of the current affairs of the resigned government.

However, observers prefer to talk about the features, specifications and criteria for choosing Djerad’s successor.

Research on the criteria for selecting the prime minister is the easiest way to ascertain the identity of who will be assigned by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to manage the wheels of the executive body during the next stage, who is supposed to have some peculiarities and qualifications that open the way for him to ascend the premiership palace of Dr. Saadane.

Before the matter settles on discussing the criteria for selecting the Prime Minister, some questions must be asked, such as, what is meant by the government being formed? In particular, what are the priorities for the next stage? Does the situation require a political government, or does it require a team with an economic dimension, to face up to the challenges now confronting the country?

Admittedly, the first criterion is what the President of the Republic decides, given the nature of the political system that frames the country. It is the presidential system that gives, as is well known, complete freedom for the head of state to choose the person he deems appropriate, and the second criterion is governed by the results of June 12th legislative elections.

The latter, which did not produce an opposition parliamentary majority, as indicated in the constitution, and this is another fact that reinforces the first criterion.

In this context, the political analyst and former wali or governor, Bachir Farak, believes that the country has exceeded the major political dates by holding legislative elections, and therefore the bet that the authorities must face is the economic dimension, as it is linked to the problems that the citizen suffers from.

“The president has finished the political appointments, and therefore he is heading to enter into serious and decisive dates.

The country, in addition to the difficult political situation it is going through, is also suffering from a stifling economic crisis exacerbated by the health crisis caused by the Corona virus pandemic, which swept the world,” says Farak.

Therefore, the first criterion is that the president realizes that the country needs an economic awakening, and this requires a prime minister with the characteristics of a “commando” armed with economic experience, who is able to discover the sources of stumbling at the development level, and the cause of complex social problems for Algerians.

Farak concludes by asserting that: “In the face of the previously mentioned circumstances, I say it is logical and prudent for President Tebboune to choose a bureaucratic man with an economic, practical and intellectual background, and with a field mentality. If we want to deepen the research, there are university academics that do exist, and I think that the Tunisian case is not far from us.”

Moreover, the political analyst warns: “We must avoid the familiar faces in the courts, as long as there are other, better-formed and ready-made names out of sight, which must be reached through deepening the search”.

Farak adds: “If I were President Tebboune, I would work out an emergency economic plan. As for what is said about the political government, it is just a modern luxury, because the problem is not political. Those who demand a political government did not vie in the June 12th elections and did not vote for anyone.

As for the names put forward for the leadership of the government, each one has his own peculiarities, and the president has the freedom to choose based on the roadmap he defined.