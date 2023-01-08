These Are The 5 Countries That Threaten Most The Security Of The Arab Region

The Israeli occupation is the most threatening to the security and stability of the Arab region, according to a regional survey of public opinion, conducted by the Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies in Qatar.

Participants in the poll, which included 33,300 participants, from 14 Arab countries, including Algeria, placed the Israeli occupation at the forefront of the entities whose policies threaten the security and stability of the region.

And 84 percent of the respondents affirmed that Israel threatens the security and stability of the region. For 9 percent, they answered in the negative.

After the Israeli occupation, 78 percent of the respondents said that the United States negatively affects the situation in their countries.

The list of countries whose policies are not welcomed by the participants also included Iran with 57 percent, and Russia with the same percentage as well.

For 53 percent of the respondents, France is also among the countries that pose a threat to security at the Arab level.

On the other hand, the majority of the respondents refused to put Turkey, China and Japan on the same list.

This poll was prepared within the framework of a huge survey of public opinion under the name “Arab Index 2022”, in 14 Arab countries: Algeria, Mauritania, Morocco, Tunisia, Libya, Egypt, Sudan, Palestine, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, And Qatar.

The “Arab Index 2022” aims to “identify the trends of Arab public opinion towards a range of political, economic and social issues.”

The survey has been conducted periodically since 2011 by the Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies, which is based in Doha.