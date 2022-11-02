These Are The Terms And Network For Promotion To The Rank Of University Professor

The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research has released the conditions and evaluation network for promotion to the rank of professor, titled the 48th session of the National University Committee, in pedagogical activities with a mark of minimum 120 and maximum 230 in the field of “research activities”.

A correspondence issued by the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, a copy of which is possessed by”Echorouk”, clarified that the candidates wishing to participate in the evaluation network for promotion to the rank of professor, entitled the forty-eighth session of the National University Committee, are required to abide by the conditions of administrative acceptance to confirm their candidacy, such as proving professional seniority limited to five actual years of service as a lecturer, “Department A”.

The ministry added that “minimum standards” were set for the scientific acceptance of the files of the candidates, according to their composition, and revolved first around the need to publish one article in a scientific journal classified as “A +”, for the fields of science and technology, and the person concerned must be a main author or publishing an article in a scientific journal “A” and two articles in a scientific journal classified “B”, where the candidate must be a main author or in second place, in addition to the condition of framing or joint supervision of a doctoral thesis and its discussion, or framing and discussing two master’s notes, or framing four Master Notes.

As for the fields of humanities and social sciences, the ministry indicated that the candidate is compelled to publish an article in a scientific journal classified as “A”, and he must be a main author or in second place, or he must publish one article in a scientific journal classified as “B”, and one article in a journal A process rated “C”, in addition to the candidate being a main author or in second place, or having published two articles in a scientific journal classified as “C”, where he should be a lead author.

Besides framing or joint supervision of one PhD thesis and its discussion, or framing and discussing two Master’s notes, or framing 4 Master’s notes.

Concerning the Evaluation Network for Pedagogical and Scientific Works, the ministry stressed that the candidate in the field of pedagogy must secure a score of at least 80, divided into several areas including the field of applied work during the school year, with the need to seize 30 points in the field of cross-line lessons to be approved by scientific bodies.

In the field of “pedagogical activities”, the candidate is invited to seize 12 points in the field of lessons approved by scientific bodies and placed online, in addition to obtaining 30 points in the field of publishing pedagogical books, and 3 points in the field of guardianship approved by a head of department, with a score of 6 in the field of following up on students waiting in the institution, and 5 marks in the field of participation in the relationship between the university and the social and economic environment approved by the head of the department, with the acquisition of 5 marks for participation in pedagogical activation in the form of seminars, and workshops.

As for “research activities”, the ministry obligated the candidates to obtain at least 230 points in the fields of science and technology and at least 120 points in the fields of humanities and social sciences, by garnering more than 160 points in the field of publishing an article in a scientific journal of category “A”, and a redemption of 80 points when publishing an article in a scientific journal of category “A”, compared to obtaining 40 points after publishing an article in a scientific journal of category “B”, and 20 points when publishing an article in a scientific journal of category “C”.