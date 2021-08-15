These Hopefuls Are Qualified To Become Future ANP Generals Of Algeria

The Ministry of National Defense has announced the lists of successful candidates who are qualified to sit for the competition to enroll in the lions of the nation schools for the 2021-2022 school year.

Those wishing to join the ranks of the “pole of excellence” will be subject to a medical check-up and a physical fitness test only, and the candidates will not undergo written exams this year, given the current dire health situation induced by the Covid 19 pandemic.

In the details, the Directorate of Cubs or Cadets of the Nation, after a careful study of the files by the committee charged with following up this process, to screen the candidates who meet the conditions of admission, which includes 2,288 candidates to sit for the competition exams for the first year average, which is open to males only this year, and 683 candidates to take the competition exams for the first year (Secondary Cycle) is open to females only.

The contestants who accepted to participate in the open competition for the two phases withdrew their summons through the website of the Ministry of National Defense between 08/08/2021 and 08/14/2021, while the Ashbal Al-Umma or National Cadets’ Directorate set conditions for selection according to the order of results obtained during the academic year and in keeping with the number of pedagogical seats available.

In addition, the accepted candidates continue to follow teaching sessions of the intermediate stage at the level of the Cadets of the Ummah or Nation schools in Msila, Tiaret, Béchar, Bejaia and Tamanrasset, while the accepted candidates continue to receive teaching at the secondary stage at the level of the Cadets of the Ummah schools in Blida, Oran and Setif.

Under the slogan “The People’s National Army: Honor, Commitment and Future”, the ministry confirmed that the winners of the competition to enroll in the Cadets of the nation schools will be announced on the website of the Ministry of Defense, after setting the school entry date 2021-2022 by the Ministry of National Education, and the successful ones are also compelled to see the full file of admission to be submitted upon entry to the school.

It is known that successful students to join a pole of excellence to form future cadres for the benefit of the National People’s Army, will benefit from a scholarship and study of the programs of the Ministry of Education in the intermediate and secondary stages, and the Nation’s Youth Schools will provide a diverse cultural and sports program for students, subject to an internal study system, and these schools are expected to contribute in preparing the military elite for tomorrow and forming a reserve to meet the armed forces’ needs of officer cadets, especially since after obtaining the baccalaureate degree, the students are directed after a year of the common basic military training at the Military Academy of the various weapons in Cherchell to the various military high schools, within the framework of the basic training schedule.