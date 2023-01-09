This Is How Cars Less Than 3 Years Old Will Be Imported

The regulatory text for framing the application of importing cars less than 3 years old is expected to be released soon, so that the process can be started by citizens, from their own hard currency savings, as stipulated in Article 66 of the Finance Law for the current year.

According to the details obtained by “Echorouk” , the customer, after concluding the car acquisition deal abroad, will be obligated to deposit the regular customs file, accompanied by a certificate of conformity to the car from the importing country.

The file of any violating person who tries to pass fraudulent vehicles less than three years old to the national market will be referred to the judicial authorities, so that the law will be strictly applied to him, while the import of used commercial vehicles less than 3 years old will be available only to natural persons.

The import of cars less than 3 years old will not be subject to exemptions for Mujahid’s licenses and others, as the importer will pay the necessary fees in full, as stipulated in the Finance Law of 2023, knowing that this legislative text and through Article 66 of it, included reductions in fees compared to what is stipulated in the article 110 of the Finance Law of 2020.

On the other hand, the import of utility cars less than 3 years old will not be available to professionals and legal persons, as they resort to the normal procedures for importing new cars, not used cars, while benefiting from exemptions for hybrid and electric vehicles and other formulas prescribed by the Finance Law for the current year, according to the consensus.

In this regard, Customs representatives, during an information day organized by the Algerian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, on Monday at the “Aurassi” Hotel, explained the ins and outs of the procedures of the Finance Law.

In the same context, the Director of Legislation, Regulation and Customs Regulations at the level of the General Directorate of Customs, Adel Habsa, confirmed in a statement that the import of cars less than 3 years old included in Article 66 of the Finance Law for the current year, according to the fees published by “Echorouk” in previous issues, will enter into force as soon as the regulatory text framing the process is ready, which will be released soon by the ministerial sectors concerned with its preparation.

The latter says that the text relates to matching vehicles and completing arrangements on how to import, which will be the preserve of natural and not legal persons, and will not be subject to any exceptional customs exemptions, as the fees will be paid in full according to what is stipulated in Article 66 of the Finance Law for the current year, and the process will take place once every 3 years.

On the other hand, the representative of the General Directorate of Taxes, Didoune Mounir, revealed all the details of the tax procedures included in the Finance Law for the current year, and explained that with regard to the wealth tax, the process is based on the declaration of the owners of the property, in the immediate aftermath of which the procedures for inspection and tax investigation take place so as to prevent any evasion or abuse.

Moreover and with regard to the file of pharmacists, the tax representative confirmed that the Algerian legislator established a legal article this year, through which the determination of the commercial profit margin for pharmacists is referred to regulation, by taking into account current profit margins as well as market prices, and the turnover on which the tax is imposed is calculated. Pharmacists will be subject to it, with regard to the trade in medicines for human use, through a joint ministerial decision between the Ministries of Finance and Trade.