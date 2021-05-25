This Is How “Djenane El Mithak” Residence Devoured Billions In Failed Project!

Investigations by the national Gendarmerie’s research group in Algiers revealed the amount of money that foreign companies had charged, through their acquisition of huge projects in Algeria under the cover of the “49-51” rule. In the end, they were found to be projects that are not subject to standards, and the money movement laws were not respected.

The report of the research group exposed the method of wasting 210 million dinars in the rehabilitation project of “Djenane Al-Mithaq” residence, which was acquired by the Chinese company “KING YOUNG”, which did not live up to the works carried out as confirmed by the weekly and monthly reports that were reaching the Presidency of the Republic, with the complicity of the Director of State Residence “Sahel” and Director of the Hotel Investment Corporation “SIH” Hamid Mezli.

In the details disclosed by the Director of Presidential Residency and Director of “Djenane Al-Mithaq” Fouad Chrait to investigators on June 24, 2018, he said that at the beginning of the matter the project was the share of the Portuguese company “TEXEIRA”, and after the termination of its contract due to the company’s request for an increase of 08 percent in the cost of works, the deal was transferred to the Hotel Investment Corporation “SIH”, where it was signed with Hamid Mezli in 2018, in implementation of the instructions of the Secretary-General of the Presidency of the Republic, Habiba al-Oqbi, after the inclusion of two articles on the deal, the first stipulating the need to notify them of all the equipment related to the Djenane El Mithak , and the second stipulating that they have the right to control the quality and progress of the works.

And after 4 months from the start of the works according to the same report, the so-called Fouad Chrait noticed that the works were not progressing and that the Chinese company “King young” in charge of retrofitting had weak human, material and technical capabilities, and then he sent a notice to the Hotel Investment Corporation “SIH” regarding the lack of progress of the works, by notifying the Presidential Secretariat, and this after making sure that the Chinese company “King Young” had received financial dues for the unfinished works.

Thereby, the director of presidential residences and the director of “Djenane Al-Mithaq” contacted the General Directorate of the National Bank of Algeria “BNA”, and asked them to freeze the bank balance of the account designated for the rehabilitation project of Djenane Al-Mithaq until a final solution is found, and this was not accepted by the Director of the Hotel Investment Corporation “SIH”, especially after submitting written reports to the Secretary-General of the Presidency of the Republic regarding the presence of African workers in the workshop illegally.

The report added that due to the lack of progress in the works, the Director of Presidential Residency and Director of Djenane Al-Mithaq always wrote to the Director of the Hotel Investment Corporation, according to a letter requesting to change the Chinese Works Corporation, “King Young”, which paid 210 million dinars, and the residence of Djenane Al-Mithaq thus remained owed to the company for 60 million dinars.

With unfinished works and deficiencies raised by the company, “CSCEC”, the latter made the same financial offer with completion of the works within 16 months.

On the other hand, the Director of State Residency, Hamid Mezli, in connection with rehabilitating the residency of Djenane Al-Mithaq, lashed out at the “King Young” company, which won the deal for residency readjustment without reason or justification, while former Prime Minister Ahmed Ouyahia denied during his statements to the investigators, his relationship with the “Djeinane Al-Mithaq preparation deal withdrawn from the Portuguese company “TEXEIRA” and awarded instead to the Chinese Company.