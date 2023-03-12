This Is How Paris Decided To “Cut The Nails” Of The Moroccan Makhzen Regime

The Moroccan Makhzen regime exists today within the reach of the French media, both public and private, where the discussion has focused on the Sahrawi issue in a way that serves the rights of the Sahrawi people in their quest for self-determination since the mid-1970s of the last century, which has greatly upset the Moroccan regime and its media arms.

The latest episode in this series, which began a few weeks ago, was represented by the French channel “France 24”, which broadcast in its Spanish version a program entitled “How did the conflict in Western Sahara start?”, in which it highlighted the struggle of the Sahrawi people to defend their legitimate and inalienable rights against the Moroccan Makhzen Regime.

The “France 24” program, regardless of its titles and orientations, was the subject of a fierce attack by the Moroccan media, as the Spanish-speaking version of the channel said it was an extension of what it described as provocations in Paris against the Alawite kingdom.

France 24 is a public channel affiliated to the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which has given this program a dimension that goes beyond the media message to the diplomatic quarrels that broke out between Rabat and Paris more than a year ago, in a way that led an official in the makhzen regime to describe his country’s relations with France as “not at all OK”.

A few days ago, the French daily Le Monde published the contribution of a group of academics, including Khadija Mohsen Feynan and Jean-Pierre Sereny, who call for the creation of an international forum on Western Sahara, which they describe as “one of the oldest decolonization conflicts in the world”, since ending the crisis would stave off a confrontation between Algeria and the Moroccan regime.

Le Monde also criticized the Moroccan media and political elites, who are part of the Makhzen system, and who saw this initiative as an extension of the French political position on the Kingdom of Morocco, which has become acceptable in many salons and media in Paris. This after having been favoured more than a year ago.

Previously, independent human rights and media organizations had accused the Moroccan intelligence services of spying on top European officials, including French President Emmanuel Macron and his top aides, using the “Pegasus” software produced by the Zionist company “NSO”, in a scandal that also involved the Makhzen regime, In the so-called scandal of the corruption of the European Parliament, among whose members there are MEPs who are in prison because of it, and these are the charges proved by the arrested Italian MEP, Pierre Antonio Panzieri, after committing a crime of widespread bribery. The latter lastly cooperated with the Belgian justice in exchange for a reduction of his sentence.

The other case that supports the hypothesis of another French target on the Kingdom of Morocco is that of the arrest of the French journalist of Moroccan origin, Rachid M’barki, by officials of BFM TV, after he had deliberately used the term “Moroccan Sahara” instead of “Western Sahara”, as broadcast in the French media, and his dismissal after being accused of serving the agenda of the regime of Morocco because of his position as a news presenter on the French channel.

All these data show that the French have taken a position on the Moroccan Makhzen regime, and that this position was not arbitrary, but based on facts and evidence that provided sufficient justification for the French state and its various branches to begin to reconsider relations with Rabat, in line with the conviction that has taken hold in Paris that the Moroccan Makhzen regime does not value the senses of friendship, as evidenced by its sudden throwing itself into the arms of the vile Zionist entity at the expense of its traditional partner, France.