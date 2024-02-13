This is How the Moroccan Makhzen regime is using the immigration card to put pressure on Spain

The Moroccan Makhzen regime uses the card of the illegal immigrants to obtain political and diplomatic spin-offs, a situation that can be clearly seen in the relations with its northern neighbor, Madrid, despite the fact that the European Parliament condemned this behavior in a rsolution approved in June 2021.

This behavior, which smacks of blackmail, has been observed in three cases that the Moroccan regime has not been able to deny. The last of these cases was the one that accompanied the news that circulated in the Spanish media about the imminent visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albarez, to Algeria.

Coinciding with this news, dozens of illegal immigrants on Moroccan soil near the Spanish cities of Ceuta and Melilla made separate attempts to enter the two cities, during which 28 people managed to cross the border fence, according to local media reports citing Spanish police services.

According to data from the Spanish security services, the storming of the border fence took place on Sunday, February 11, 2024, that is, before the announced visit to Spain, which leads to question the background of the choice of the time factor to storm the two cities, noting that it was during the months that preceded the preparation of the visit of the Spanish official In Algeria, no infiltration attempt by illegal immigrants present on Moroccan soil near the cities of Ceuta and Melilla, which are under Spanish sovereignty, was recorded.

The second incident dates back to last November, exactly at the end of the second week, when more than 500 migrants from sub-Saharan Africa stormed the border fence of the two Spanish cities located in the far north of Morocco, according to a cable from the Spanish news agency Europa Bras, dated November 16, 2023.

What is interesting about this date is that it coincides with a statement issued by the Algerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the national community abroad, which speaks of “the Spanish government’s approval of the appointment of the diplomat, Abdel Fattah Daghmoum, as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria in the Kingdom of Spain, “, which indicates the return of the Algerian diplomatic representation in Spain, after the withdrawal of the former ambassador, Said Moussi, following the departure of the Spanish position from neutrality on the Sahrawi issue and its bias in favor of the Moroccan regime, in March 2022.

The question that must be asked here, even if it is repeated, is: Was the timing of the storming of the fence of the two Spanish cities by illegal immigrants from Moroccan soil just a coincidence? Or is it a case of collusion on the part of the Moroccan police and border guards? Then, why are the attempts to storm the fences of the two Spanish cities limited to dates related to Algerian-Spanish claims?

The third, most crude and dangerous case is the one that occurred in April 2021, when the Sahrawi president, Ibrahim Ghali, was in Spain for medical treatment for “Covid-19,” when the Moroccan police allowed thousands of migrants to cross the Spanish border from Moroccan territory, and the number of those who arrived Eight thousand illegal immigrants crossed the border in one day, a number that horrified the Spanish authorities at the time.

Observers of relations between Madrid and Rabat linked the Moroccan police’s allowing thousands of migrants to cross the Spanish border to Madrid’s agreement to receive the Sahrawi president for treatment. This incident marked the beginning of a shift in the position of the Pedro Sanchez government on the Sahrawi issue, as Sanchez dismissed the former Foreign Minister, Arancha Gonzalez Laya, because she was the one who allowed the Sahrawi president to be received for medical treatment, and replaced her with the current minister, José Manuel Albares, who is considered by many in the Spanish political elite to be an obedient servant of the Moroccan Makhzen regime.

The three cases mentioned above show that the Moroccan regime is using the card of illegal immigrants in order to “bring to its knees” the Spanish government led by Pedro Sanchez, which it has succeeded in doing, but it has brought itself the condemnation of the European Parliament in June 2021, that is, about a month after it was submerged. Spain has thousands of immigrants, and the Moroccan regime still practices this crude blackmail to pressure Madrid so as to achieve narrow interests at the expense of human values.