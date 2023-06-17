This Is The Background To Driencourt’s Frenzied Slanderous Campaign Against Algeria!

Suddenly, the former French ambassador to Algeria, Xavier Driencourt, has become the sole expert on Algerian-French relations, and he is remarkably sought after by the French media, which are particularly known for their right-wing tendencies, with a single mission: to attack Algeria.

In the space of a week, the former French ambassador to Algeria appeared to express provocative positions on Algeria, but with the justification of contributing to the debate on the decree signed by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune concerning the chapter that refers to France in the national anthem “Oath”, “Kassamen”.

The author of the book “The Algerian Enigma”, at the end of last week (Thursday) he was a guest on “Sud Radio” (Radio of the South), where he commented on the aforementioned decree, considering that the issue is not linked to a mere “coincidence”, as he claimed, and his case indicates that the decision was intended to send a message to the French side, drawing on the dark colonial past of his country in Algeria.

Two days after his appearance on Sud Radio of France, known for its right-wing anti-Algerian orientation, he returned to the game, but through another right-wing newspaper, “Le Figaro”, in an article signed in his name and on the same subject, the decree signed by President Tebboune. The headline was: “Algerian national anthem: The memory remains the (alpha) and (omega) of the regime.

The subject of this article, which he published in the columns of Le Figaro, is the idea that this decree has no other purpose than to worry the French authorities so that it will be present in the files in which Algeria is involved.

A few days ago, he launched a targeted campaign against the 1968 agreement, calling for its revision, even if only by the French side, ignoring the fact that this agreement is bilateral and cannot be discussed without the two parties sitting around the same table.

Why does this retired diplomat insist on attacking and provoking Algeria every time, with or without cause?

The media platforms through which the former French ambassador to Algeria spoke (Le Figaro newspaper, Le Point magazine, Sud Radio) clearly show that this man is imbued with right-wing tendencies, and it is well known that the French right is haunted by an obsession called “French Algeria”, a disease that has gripped the imagination and the minds of large groups.

Among the black feet (“Pieds Noir”) who plundered the goods of the Algerians after they had seized their lands and goods and made them “five” to work for them.

The other matter through which the hostile positions of the French diplomat can be read are the difficulties he faced during his work in Algeria, especially in the second term 2017/2020, which was perhaps the most difficult of his diplomatic life, because during this period he asked the Algerian authorities to respond to some demands of French companies. These were “purely economic and legal disputes, we have always seen that they are all in their material interest, and it is our legal and moral right to deal with them in accordance with our interests and visions for the future”, but his demands were rejected, as stated in previous statements by the former Minister of Industry, Ferhat Ait Ali.

As for the point that seems to have caused a psychological crisis for the former French ambassador and that is now behind his frenzied slanderous campaign against Algeria since his resignation as ambassador to his country, it is his flight from being expelled from his work in Algeria during the “popular (Hirak) movement” period because of suspicions about his positions and his interference in internal affairs. To the extent that he asked the president of his country, Emmanuel Macron, to relieve him of his post on the grounds of his inability to carry out his diplomatic duties, which he enjoyed during his first term (2008/2012), as evidenced by his dismal failure to complete his second term, which ended after only three years.