This Is The Message The Sahrawis Sent To Washington On The Eve Of Its Envoy’s Visit To Rabat.

After arriving as a guest in Algeria on the 8th of this month, the US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, Joshua Harris, moved to the Kingdom of Morocco for a visit on December 17th and 18th, and the common denominator among what was included in the agenda of the two visits was the issue of Western Sahara and the situation in the Middle East”.

The U.S. State Department said in a statement on its “X” platform, previously “Twitter”, on Monday, December 18: “The U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, Joshua Harris, traveled to Rabat, Morocco, on a visit that will last until December 18, to consult on further strengthening the bilateral partnership between the United States and Morocco, in addition to reviewing a range of regional security priorities, including ongoing events in Gaza and United Nations efforts regarding Western Sahara.”

On December 8, the American official visited Algeria and met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the National Community Abroad, Ahmed Attaf, and the secretary general of the ministry, Lounes Megramane. The consultations focused on “joint efforts to enhance regional peace and security,” according to a statement released at the time by the American Embassy in Algeria, “Including intensifying cooperation to ensure the success of the political process regarding occupied Western Sahara.”

The visit of the American official to the Maghreb region came in the wake of the escalation carried out by the Sahrawi army, by striking in depth places that had not been targeted before, and the matter was related to the occupied Sahrawi city of Dakhla, and the words of the American diplomat were clear about his country’s keenness to reduce the level of escalation in the region, which coincides, as is known, with the savage Zionist aggression against the besieged Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank.

In press statements he made from Algeria, the American official spoke about the importance of reducing the level of escalation and advancing the peace process under the auspices of the United Nations. However, the American positions so far have not been encouraging enough for the Sahrawi side to push it towards the option of reducing the pace of escalation in the region, which is why the Sahrawi army continued its armed struggle by targeting the occupied Sahrawi region of Aousserd, days after the American diplomat left Algeria and hours before he arrived as a guest in Rabat.

The American positions always speak of supporting the efforts of the United Nations in Western Sahara, through the Special Representative of the Secretary General of the international body, the Swedish-Italian diplomat Staffan De Mistura. However, these efforts have not achieved anything that satisfies the Saharawis, since the commitment of the United Nations Organization and the international community behind it in 1991, with the decision to cease fire and allow the Saharawi people to determine their destiny through a referendum under the auspices of the United Nations, has not achieved anything new.

In fact, the Moroccan Makhzen regime, with the complicity of some Western parties, led by France during the era of former President Nicolas Sarkozy, then tried to circumvent the UN resolution that spoke of a referendum on self-determination and presented an alternative plan, represented by the “autonomy project” in 2007, Before it resorted to another provocation in November 2020 to violate the ceasefire by attacking peaceful Sahrawi demonstrators in the “Guerguerat” area, which forced the Sahrawi army to respond in kind, announcing the collapse of the ceasefire decision and the resumption of fighting.

The Sahrawi army’s attack on the “Aouserd” region, east of the city of Dakhla, occupied by the Moroccan army, is a clear message to the American administration, on the eve of the arrival of its envoy in Rabat, that Washington is not neutral on the Sahrawi question and is not exerting any pressure on the Moroccan regime. But it is its ally that makes the American party, in the eyes of the Sahrawi, unqualified to play the role of sponsor of the peace process or even to advise it.