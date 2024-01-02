This Is What Awaits The “Sonatrach” Hydrocarbons Complex In 2024

The Sonatrach hydrocarbon complex is preparing to increase its fuel production by 3.6% in 2024 compared to 2023, which corresponds to an initial production of 201 million tons of oil equivalent. The Group also intends to continue to meet international requirements and take new measures to develop its environmental protection policy.

In this regard, the president and general manager of the “Sonatrach” complex, Rachid Hachichi, said in a statement published by the organization’s magazine via letter No. 3 for the month of December 2023: “In light of the challenges that await us in the new year of 2024, I assure all the workers of the complex that the achievements that have been achieved throughout the journey of the group are due to your individual and collective commitment, your dedication to work in various locations and your sincerity in carrying out the tasks assigned to you with efficiency and determination.”

At another level, Mr. Hachichi stressed Sonatrach’s vital role as a civic institution, exercising its social responsibility to serve the country’s sustainable development in a number of important areas, such as contributing to the improvement of financial security by sponsoring projects to complete five desalination plants in the east, center and west of the country. center and west of the country.

Mr. Rachid Hachichi added: “We urgently need to mobilize all our efforts and all our skills and capabilities to face the stakes of the next stage with confidence and hope, within a strategic vision that will enable Sonatrach to continue, at a faster pace, to achieve added value in its various series of activities and to raise its performance to the level that… Our society aspires to it and our nation…

Mr. Hachichi emphasizes: “We bid farewell to the year 2023, the end of which coincided with the extinguishing of Sonatrach’s sixtieth candle and the accompanying celebrations of the sixtieth anniversary of the founding of the company, as this occasion was an opportunity to review Sonatrach’s journey and recall the decisive historical decisions taken by the highest authorities.” In the country to extend sovereignty over our national wealth, and to remember the prominent role played by successive generations of executives and workers to advance the company and raise its status.

This was also an opportunity to rekindle enthusiasm and renew determination to continue on the path and face the challenges of a turbulent regional environment.

According to the president and director general of the complex, “working to replenish stocks, increase reserves, increase production capacity sufficient to cover internal consumption, enhance the ability to export and meet contractual obligations with partners and customers, and thus increasing the contribution to providing hard currency and increasing the country’s foreign exchange reserves lies at the heart of “Our priorities”.

During the year 2024, Sonatrach, according to its Chairman and General Manager, aims to achieve primary production of hydrocarbons at about 201 million tons of oil equivalent, which represents an increase of 3.6 percent compared to the year 2023. He also highlights Sonatrach’s commitment to preserving the environment and developing renewable energies by Sustainable investments and clean technologies will be promoted through the adoption of a solid overview of the energy and environmental transition.

Through these sustained efforts, the Sonatrach company aims to adapt to the ongoing changes in the scientific energy markets, reducing emissions of polluting gases, reducing the carbon footprint and achieving a total combustion rate that does not exceed 1 percent.