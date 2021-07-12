-- -- -- / -- -- --
Times Best University In Africa 2021: Algerian Ferhat Abbas University Ranks Ninth 

Echoroukonline / English version: Dalila Henache 
According to the British Times magazine, the Ferhat Abbas University 1 of Setif (eastern Algeria) ranked ninth in the top ten list of best African universities.
The British Times magazine ranking includes in its classification 1,500 universities across the world, and 10 African universities, with the University of Cape Town, South Africa, at the forefront.
According to the ranking, three South African universities occupied the first three ranks, after which the Egyptian Aswan University ranked fourth in Africa and first in the Arab world, according to the ranking, in light of the absence of Tunisian and Moroccan universities from the top ten list.
Farhat Abbas University ranked ninth, preceded by the Egyptian University of Mansoura, which advanced over the Algerian university and ranked eighth.
South African universities dominated the list with four affiliated universities, and universities from Nigeria and Uganda.
The ranking was based on specific criteria, including academic reputation surveys, the number of testimonies, and the quality of research, in addition to the ratios of international professors and students.

