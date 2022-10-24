-- -- -- / -- -- --
“Touching” Message From President Of Lyon Club To Benzema: “You Brought Algeria And France Together”

“You were always strong, and you built deep bonds of friendship between Algeria and France, and you were a role model.” These words were part of a message sent by the president of the French football club, Lyon, Jean-Michel Aulas, to Karim Benzema after the latter won the Ballon d’Or.

Aulas said in his message, which was reported by sports media: “We are all proud of you, and of your journey from Lyon Academy to Real Madrid.” He added, “This wonderful Golden Ball is another step in your journey.”

Aulas added: “You are a football legend, and a model for future generations. You are strong throughout your history, with deep friendship ties between Algeria and France.”

The president of Lyon club concluded by saying to Benzema: “This golden ball is the crowning of the people. But it is also an example for everyone who seeks to achieve his dream, but he needs a source of inspiration that gives him self-confidence.”

