Trial Of Former Minister Abdelkader Benmasoud Slated Soon

On Monday, April 18, the investigative judge referred the file of the former Minister of Tourism and Handicraft Abdelkader Benmassoud and those with him to the scheduling department of the same judicial authority, so as to arrange their trial during the next few days.

Former Minister Abdelkader Benmessaoud was placed in temporary detention on June 6, 2021, as a former governor of Tissemsilt province, where he was charged with granting unjustified privileges to others and abuse of influence, which are the charges punishable in the Anti-Corruption and Prevention Law 01/06, to be released after the appeal of the defense committee at the level of the accusation chamber to the Algiers Judicial Council.

In the details included in the case file, Benmessaoud, when he was at the head of the province of Tissemsilt, granted 3 plots of land to businessmen for investment, as the first plot was granted for the completion of a dairy and the second for the completion of an industrial incubator for hatching eggs, and the third was granted to implement a headquarters for technical control of vehicles on the basis that it was granted unjustly, and this is based on the objection of the Director of Agriculture of the province of Tissemsilt.

Accused Benmessaoud, during his hearing by the investigative judge of the Third Chamber of the Financial and Economic Pole at the Court of Sidi M’hamed of Algiers, confirmed that he carried out the correspondences of the Director of State Properties during his granting of the plots, subject to follow-up, and that his predecessor at the head of the province had placed the plots within the urban plan.

However, the investigative judge confronted him with evidence and clues on the grounds that he granted unjustified concessions to plots of land to exploit despite their agricultural nature, and the law forbids their exploitation in the implementation of investment projects in the manner granted.

Echorouk sources revealed that a committee from the General Inspectorate of Finance moved to the spot in the province of Tissemsilt and completed a report confirming that Benmessaoud had ordered the implementation of the correspondences of the state property manager who was also followed up in the case.