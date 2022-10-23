Truth Behind Pics Of An Italian Ship Loaded With Cars In Jijel Port

The sources explained that the vehicles that were brought on board the Italian ship belong to people who imported them through the Mujahideen (war veterans) licenses or other forms of available import, provided that the required fees imposed by Algerian laws are paid, denying any import operations for vehicles from Italy or any other country within the framework of the activity of car agents or foreign car manufacturers located in Algeria.



A post about the Italian ship in the port of Djen Djen in Jijel was widely circulated, in addition to another post related to the arrival of cars of the Italian Fiat 500 model at the port of Annaba (eastern Algeria), where delivery was applied after imposing the grey card.



Posts on social media even talked about the official launch of import, after signing the factory contract with the Italian company Fiat, while the conditions and modalities for practising the activity of new vehicle agents will be studied on Sunday at the cabinet meeting, as stated in a statement by the Presidency of the Republic, and no official body yet announced the start of import, neither through agents nor through foreign car manufacturers.

