Turkey Keenly Intends To Compete With European Union Commercially In Algeria

Turkey’s ambassador to Algeria, Mahinur Ozdemir Goktas, explained, during a meeting on Wednesday with a number of representatives of the national press at the Turkish embassy in Algiers, that Turkey views Algeria as a partner according to the “win-win” principle and not as a market to promote products, explaining that Ankara will focus its future investments in Algeria on the energy and renewable energies sectors. as well as agriculture, tourism, health and pharmaceutical industry.

The Turkish ambassador stated that there are talks between the two countries to sign a trade exchange agreement that will benefit both parties according to the “win-win” principle, noting that this agreement, which is being discussed, is not similar to what is signed with the European Union, which is an agreement for free trade exchanges, but rather focuses on A specific group of products, but not all of them, indicating that the Algerian authorities have been pointing to this agreement, and the meeting will be held later to determine the list of the relevant products.

With regard to intra-trade exchanges, the Turkish ambassador stated that they amounted to $3.6 billion in 2020, and the number is expected to rise by the end of the current year.

In the aspect of cooperation, the ambassador always revealed that talks are underway to launch an Algerian-Turkish Chamber of Industry and Commerce, as was agreed upon during the 11th session of the Economic Cooperation Committee between the two countries last November.

The Turkish diplomacy also dwelt on direct investments in Algeria, which amounted to 5 billion dollars and contributed to creating more than 30,000 jobs.

To this effect, Turkey’s Tosyali Iron and Steel Company will invest 1.7 billion dollars in a new factory for the production of steel plates in the western province of Oran, which will enter production by 2023.

Regarding this factory, the Turkish diplomat indicated that it will produce steel sheets for the manufacture of electrical appliances and cars, and this factory will in turn bring Turkish and international companies in the vicinity of this factory.

In her speech, the ambassador revealed that Turkish companies have invested in the agricultural sector in the southern province of Adrar after obtaining the necessary licenses from the custodian ministry, explaining that the investment aims to produce milk, wheat and even cotton.

The value of this investment, according to the spokeswoman, amounted to $20 million, which will be launched soon and enter production within months, using most reliable and advanced production technology.

In total, the Turkish diplomatic official in Algeria stated that 1,300 Turkish companies are active in Algeria, including 30 major companies whose investment exceeds 50 million dollars, in addition to 550 companies in the infrastructure and construction sector, which achieved a turnover of 20 billion dollars, while 130 Turkish companies were established in Algeria in 2020, despite the Corona virus pandemic.