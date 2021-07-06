Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs: “Our Cooperation With Algeria Is Getting Stronger Day By Day”

The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs congratulated Algeria on the 59th anniversary of Independence and Youth Day, confirming that the bilateral and regional cooperation between the two countries is getting stronger day by day.

A tweet from the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated: We extend our congratulations to friendly and brotherly Algeria on the occasion of its independence day. We are pleased that our bilateral and regional cooperation is getting stronger day by day.

For her part, the Turkish Ambassador to Algeria Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş published congratulations on the occasion of Independence Day, in which she said: We have mercy on the pure souls of the martyrs who fell victim to the struggle for independence and freedom.