-- -- -- / -- -- --
إدارة الموقع
English

Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs: “Our Cooperation With Algeria Is Getting Stronger Day By Day”

Echoroukonline/English version: Dalila Henache
  • 18
  • 0
Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs: “Our Cooperation With Algeria Is Getting Stronger Day By Day”
The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs congratulated Algeria on the 59th anniversary of Independence and Youth Day, confirming that the bilateral and regional cooperation between the two countries is getting stronger day by day.
A tweet from the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated: We extend our congratulations to friendly and brotherly Algeria on the occasion of its independence day. We are pleased that our bilateral and regional cooperation is getting stronger day by day.
For her part, the Turkish Ambassador to Algeria Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş published congratulations on the occasion of Independence Day, in which she said: We have mercy on the pure souls of the martyrs who fell victim to the struggle for independence and freedom.
Related Articles
The Rotation Policy, An Opportunity For Adam Ounas To Shine With Italian Napoli

The Rotation Policy, An Opportunity For Adam Ounas To Shine With Italian Napoli

Aymen Benabderahmane: “The Situation In Our Country Requires Us To Work As One Man”

Aymen Benabderahmane: “The Situation In Our Country Requires Us To Work As One Man”

Setting Up Of Joint Business Council Between Algeria And Burkina Faso

Setting Up Of Joint Business Council Between Algeria And Burkina Faso

Add Comment

All fields are mandatory and your email will not be published. Please respect the privacy policy.

Your comment has been sent for review, it will be published after approval!
Comments
0
Sorry! There is no content to display!

Most Read