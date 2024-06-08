Two candidates of Algerian origin for the French far right in the European elections

In a questionable and astonishing decision, the French far right, represented by the Le Pen family party, the National Rally, has placed two candidates of Algerian origin at the top of its electoral list in the European Parliamentary elections, which will be held on Sunday, June 9, 2024.

The two candidates ranked first and second, respectively, in the party, which is described as the most hateful to Algerians since its inception in the 1970s. The matter concerns both the party’s president, Jordan Bardella, and the former head of the Supreme Council for Migration, Malika Soural, who was appointed by the former French president, Nicolas Sarkozy.

Jordan Baredella’s biography indicates that his family is of Algerian-Italian origins on his father’s side and pure Algerian on his maternal grandmother’s side. As for Malika Soural, the number two candidate in the far-right party, she was born in Marseille to Algerian parents and was constantly moving to Algeria, where she lived. About 15 years, according to the political biography of the extremist right-winger.

The extreme right is considered one of the most ardent enemies of Algeria and its community, and it is a historical position that has persisted for nearly five decades, such that Jean-Marie Le Pen, the founder of the extreme right, did not undermine Algeria’s independence from France by force of arms, and he was the one whose hands were stained with the blood of Algerians who were killed and tortured in Algerian prisons. The capital, to perpetuate the continuation of a situation that was strongly rejected by the Algerians and even the French as well, led by General Charles de Gaulle.

But what is the background to this paradox? On the one hand, this extremist movement attacks Algerians with abhorrent racism, and on the other hand, it places candidates of Algerian origin at the top of the party’s list in the European parliamentary elections?

The number of Algerians residing in France for generations amounts to millions, although these statistics place them at the head of the rest of the other Maghreb and African communities. Until now, the French authorities refuse to reveal the true numbers of this community on French soil, and provide approximate numbers that many observers question, in an attempt to limit its political influence, especially during major and decisive electoral dates, such as presidential elections.

However, unofficial statistics indicate that the real number of the Algerian community in France may be approaching the threshold of ten million, which is a frightening number for politicians, because its good organization and alignment behind a candidate would turn the tables on the candidate rejected by it, which is what the Dean tried to do. Paris Mosque, Shams Al-Din Hafiz, confirmed this in his previous tweet, when he called on Algerians residing in France to participate strongly in the European parliamentary elections this Sunday, and to punish the extreme right and everyone who takes hostility to Islam and Muslim communities as their political program, by not voting for it.

This fact constitutes a differentiating factor in political practice in France and in the electoral process essentially, and it may be the reason behind Le Pen’s party flirting with placing two of its candidates of Algerian origins at the top of its European list, in the hope of winning the votes of millions of this community.

The extreme right has always relied on the votes of some voters of Algerian origin, a group that fled Algeria after independence for fear of being judged after they preferred to stand by the occupation army against their brothers. However, this group is heading towards extinction, and the majority of the members of this group are from the second generation. Third, it refused to integrate into French society despite Paris’s efforts to bring about a rift. This is evident through the celebrations held by the youth of the community in major French cities after every achievement made by the national football team.