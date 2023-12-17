Vahid Halilhodzic Nominates Algeria to Shine in AFCON 2023

Former Algeria national team coach of Bosnian nationality, Vahid Halilhodzic, nominated the Fennecs to shine and win the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, which will be hosted by Ivory Coast from January 13 to February 11,202 in addition to the teams of Senegal, Egypt, Morocco, and the Elephants as well.

Halilhodzic, who led the Desert Foxes to excel in the World Cup Brazil 2014, said: “The Africa Cup of Nations will be wonderful and very interesting. Many of the qualified teams can win, first of all, Côte d’Ivoire, which will receive support from the fans, and there are also Algeria, Senegal, Morocco and Egypt.”

Halilhodzic added, in statements made exclusively to the Egyptian Al-Hayat satellite channel: “We can also say that Nigeria always has a good team but they have no luck, and there is Cameroon, many teams can win the title.”

Regarding his future, Halilhodzic revealed that he had received an offer to coach the Egyptian national team as well as Egyptian clubs, but he refused: “I cannot say what offers I received from Egypt to maintain confidentiality, but I can confirm that even the Egyptian national team spoke to me, but I did not have many discussions with them.”

“I have no offers now. I am spending a vacation period with my family because I was a stranger to them for several years. I used to travel a lot. I had a lot of offers, but my last experience was sad, and I want to remain calm now. Many agents are talking to me, including dealers from Egypt, and I thank them, but I rejected all their offers,” he explained.

Regarding his opinion about the Moroccan national team reaching the semi-finals in the World Cup in Qatar, the Bosnian coach said: “I do not want to talk about the Moroccan national team.”

Halilhodzic concluded the interview by praising the capabilities of the Egyptian star Mohamed Salah, saying: “He is an exceptional player. I adore Salah. He is a wonderful player. He has a wonderful performance and a positive personality. He plays at an exceptional level. Thanks to him, Liverpool achieved victory”.