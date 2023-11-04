Various Car Brands To Enter The Algerian Market

Tens of thousands of new cars from several brands will enter the Algerian market in the coming weeks and months, as several brands have obtained permission from the Algerian authorities to initiate loan approval procedures for bank localization, including three Chinese brands: Geely, Chery, and JAC motors, with about 56,000 cars.

A source connected to the new car import file told Echorouk that the matter relates to bank resettlement procedures for the current year for several brands that have obtained activity licenses within the framework of the dealerships, indicating that the import may continue until the beginning of 2024, but the process is counted within the 2023 outcome given the procedure that was initiated in 2023.

According to these data, the Fiat dealership in Algeria will receive about 75.000 to 80.000 cars in total, after an additional quota estimated at 44.000 new vehicles expected to enter in the coming weeks through the ports of Mostaganem (western Algeria) and Jijel (eastern Algeria).

The same source explained that the Chinese brand “Geely” is the second largest dealer in terms of number after the Italian “Fiat”, with an estimated quota of about 39.000 new cars of several models.

As for the third quota, it will be for the second Chinese brand, “Chery,” with about 10,000 new vehicles, which were imported last Thursday through the port of Djen-Djen Port in Jijel ((eastern Algeria), and 11 cars representing models destined for approval by the Ministry of Industry, before their exhibition and selling later after the import begins.

In the same context, the Chery Algeria dealership stated, through a post on its official Facebook page, that the launch of the brand will take place next week, followed by the official announcement of sales.

Another Chinese brand involved in the process is “JAC Motors”, whose authorized dealership in Algeria is expected to import about 7,000 new cars of several models, in addition to the Chinese “DFSK” utility vehicles, whose quota reached about 4,000.

The quota of the German Opel branch of the Stellantis global company will be approximately 4,000 cars, noting that last Wednesday it carried out the first import operation of new vehicles within the framework of its dealership activity through the port of Mostaganem (western Algeria), with the entry of 275 Opel cars distributed among several models, including 240 of them of Astra model, 34 Opel Granland, and 1 Opel Mokka.

According to Echorouk sources, the German brand will announce the official launch of its activity as an authorized dealer in Algeria within a few days, followed by the launch of the official marketing of the new cars.

Furthermore, OPEL’s import operations, which have begun and are expected to gradually increase, as well as Geely, Chery, and JAC, which are expected in the coming days, the Fiat factory in Oran (western Algeria) will enter the production phase by December as well, which will raise the supply of new vehicles to higher levels, and will have a direct impact on utility car prices.