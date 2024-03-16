Vladimir Petkovic Aims For the 2026 World Cup

The new coach of the Fennecs has previously participated with his country’s team, Switzerland, twice in the World Cup, and it is clear that he is thinking about a third participation, but with the Algerian national team.

Petkovic’s strategy became clear from the list that he proposed or approved, that he wants an arsenal not for the matches against Bolivia and South Africa or the AFCON 2025 in Morocco, but to qualify for the World Cup in the American continent in the summer of 2026.

Indeed, the Swiss coach does not know exactly the age and levels of the Greens players, and so far we cannot say that he has begun his work, and even the two matches in March will not provide him with even a small part of the true picture of his players, and he may need a year or more to begin drawing up his tactical plans according to the capabilities of his players. But he certainly conveyed his message to those around him who understood the objectives of this coach.

It is unreasonable for him to seek help from Rais M’Bolhi, whose age will be three months over his fortieth year in the summer of 2026, or Islam Slimani, who will be 38 years old at the time of the World Cup, or Sofiane Feghouli, who will have reached approximately 37 years, as for Riyad Mahrez, his presence with the team is necessary in the upcoming training sessions, and Yacine Brahimi may return to be honoured and perhaps to be prepared for AFCON 2025 in Morocco, where Yacine will be 35 years old.

Thinking about the 2026 World Cup was confirmed by the presence of Badredine Bouanani and Jaouen Hadjam, for example, who are two buds who must be introduced into the world of competition in the African continent. They both missed the trip to Ivory Coast, and they are more important players than those who are active in the Maghreb and Gulf countries, their academic training helps an experienced coach who is tactically decisive and who has always been accustomed to coaching clubs or the Swiss national team, where there is tactical rigour, but who did not have any experience outside the European continent and in the continent of tactics.

The list should not have sparked controversy, as its pictures and goals are clear. The coach followed each of the forty players, according to their age, experience and the club they belong to, and especially the playing minutes. But he has not decided about the real lineup yet, because his experience in European lands makes him choose each player according to his playing style, which makes it difficult to talk about the main team for this coach at the current time.