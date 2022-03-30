Western Sahara: USA Supports the UN’s Mission in Leading Political Process, Blinken Says

There is no change in the United States’ position regarding Western Sahara, “On the matter of Western Sahara, the United States supports the work of the UN personal envoy of the Secretary-General Staffan de Mistura in leading the political process under the auspices of the United Nations to promote a peaceful and prosper future for the people living there”, the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, said here on Wednesday, During a news conference in Algiers.

Blinken asserted that Algeria plays an important role in the security of the Malian state, and noted its important role in Libya and in maintaining security in the region.

Blinken added that the United States of America is working in coordination with Algeria to combat terrorism, and shares the same concerns about the problems of the Sahel region.

Blinken arrived on Wednesday in Algeria as part of his tour to the Middle East and North Africa.

Upon his arrival at Algiers International Airport, Blinken was greeted by Algerian officials and U.S. embassy staff.

The U.S. official held talks with President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra, during which energy cooperation and the situation in the region were on the agenda.

Blinken also inaugurated the United States pavilion at the Algiers International Trade Fair.