Western “Veto” on Israel’s Sell of Pegasus Spyware to the Moroccan Regime

Many crises resulted from exposing the Moroccan Makhzen regime’s use of Israel’s “Pegasus” spyware after spying on officials of friendly and enemy countries to the Zionist entity caused problems for Tel Aviv with a number of its partners, including France, whose president Emmanuel Macron and a number of his senior officials were victims of espionage through this spyware.

Zionist entity’s strained relations with some countries affected by the Moroccan Makhzen regime’s use of this technology, similar to France, prompted Tel Aviv authorities to take a decisive decision with the manufacturers of such software, led by “NSO” that developed “Pegasus” spyware, to prevent its export to the Alawite kingdom, to avoid any new crisis with other countries, according to what was reported by the Hebrew press.

Pegasus spyware’s reckless use by the Moroccan Makhzen regime caused the spread of the electronic espionage industry, especially that of the Zionist entity, with the entry of other unlicensed companies into the scene, as well as operating under false or hidden identities in other countries, such as the “Quadream” institution, which was founded by former executives in the company “NSO”, which is based in the Republic of Cyprus as the headquarters for its secret activity, and it is the company that also sold its spying product to the Moroccan regime, according to the study that was completed by the Canadian “Citizen Lab”.

This fact led to the intervention of the Tel Aviv government, according to the Hebrew newspaper “Haaretz”, with the French authorities making commitments to them not to allow certain countries to access electronic espionage technology, and on top of these countries, there is the Moroccan Makhzen regime, as the number of countries that can access to such spyware has been reduced from 100 to 35 countries only, without including the Makhzen regime, despite its excellent relations with Tel Aviv.

It is known that the Moroccan Makhzen regime has established strong relations with the Zionist entity, especially in the areas of security and intelligence, since the signing of the ill-fated normalization agreement in December 2020, in exchange for the tweet of former US President Donald Trump, who spoke about the alleged sovereignty of the Moroccan regime over the occupied Sahrawi lands, which shows subsequently that the Moroccan regime was involved in normalization without achieving political or diplomatic gains, as evidenced by the US administration’s retreat under the current President, Joe Biden, from Trump’s commitment to establishing an American consulate in the occupied Western Sahara city of Dakhla.

The exposure of the Moroccan regime’s spying on Algerian officials, politicians, and journalists, using the “Pegasus” spyware, led to a major crisis between Algiers and Rabat, represented in the Algerian side’s decision to sever diplomatic relations with a package of sanctions, such as preventing Moroccan civil and military aviation from passing over Algerian airspace and ending the activity of the European-Maghreb gas pipeline, linking Algeria and Spain through Moroccan soil, and it became clear later that the two countries were on the brink of war, as stated by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, who confirmed that severing relations was an alternative to that.

According to the Hebrew newspaper, the company that developed the spyware managed to win contracts with four countries, in agreement in principle with the Zionist entity, but the final approval has not been verified.

It indicated that the most stringent contract was signed in initials with the Moroccan regime in August 2021, but this contract finally collapsed in light of the new policy of the Zionist entity, which seems to have incurred serious problems with countries that were victims of the Pegasus spyware’s use.