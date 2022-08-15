What Does The Makhzen Regime Offer To The Palestinians?

The states which normalized relations with the Zionists, led by the Kingdom of Morocco, were unable to provide a guarantee for the Palestinians that they will not neglect their cause, after the shameful position of Rabat on the recent Zionist aggression against the Islamic Jihad Movement in the Gaza Strip.

The most that these countries could respond with to the recent aggression of the Zionist entity, is an apology for participating in the summit that Tel Aviv bet on organizing in Morocco on the occasion of the second anniversary of the Abraham Accords before the end of this year, in what seemed to be a response to Algeria’s hosting of the Arab League Summit on the 1st of November.

In this regard, the Hebrew newspaper Haaretz reported that the Zionist entity decided to cancel the summit, which was expected to be held in the last third of this year, with the participation of Morocco, the UAE and Bahrain, in addition to the United States of America, as the state sponsor of the so-called “Abraham agreements”, a decision that was also confirmed by the Minister of Regional Cooperation in Tel Aviv, Issawi Frej, later.

Haaretz said that the occupying entity was forced to cancel the holding of this summit, after the reservations of the Kingdom of Morocco, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain to participate in it, justifying this reservation with the imminent date of the legislative elections in the Hebrew entity, and their refusal to consider their participation as interference in the Israeli elections, which will be held next fall.

Parallel to this position, which aims to absorb popular anger in the Kingdom of Morocco, due to its shameful stance on the recent Zionist aggression on the Gaza Strip, Moroccan media loyal to the Makhzen regime have deliberately leaked rumours and analysed that Rabat threatened Tel Aviv to withdraw from the normalization agreements due to the last attack.

These leaks proceeded to provide another reading of the Moroccan Foreign Ministry’s statement, denying that Rabat’s position is pacifying, equating the victim with the executioner, and even more so, that they started talking about things that took place under the table indicating Moroccan grumbling about targeting civilians and the use of excessive force against a defenceless people and return to the policy of assassinations against the Palestinians, after the liquidation of the field leaders of the Jihad movement in the last attack.

The Makhzen regime went on to say that without the pressures exerted by Rabat on Tel Aviv, the recent aggression against Gaza would not have stopped so quickly, ignoring the heavy cost of this aggression even in light of its short duration, as well as its repercussions on the next stage, because the Zionist entity turned the aggression against the Palestinians into a mere Sport, as they hit whenever they want and target whoever they want, and stop whenever they want, without accountability or supervision, and even without a critic from the Arab friends who normalized their relations with them.

Some observers saw in such analysis an attempt by the monarchy to absorb the anger of the grumbling Moroccan people at their government’s reckless stance on a pivotal issue in the Arab and Islamic worlds, a justification similar to the one that was promoted immediately after normalization, to the effect that building bridges with the Zionist entity helps the normalizers to play the role of a successful mediator between Tel Aviv and the Palestinians, but they did not present a single successful example in this regard.

In the opinion of many observers, the regime that has not been able to formulate a clear position condemning the brutal aggression against defenceless Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, and has been implicated in the equality between the executioner and the victim, means that this regime has become unable to face the truth in all its manifestations, but has become a hostage because of normalization, a situation reached by the Kingdom of Morocco, which accelerated the pace of its embrace of the usurping entity in security, militarily, politically, economically and commercially as well.