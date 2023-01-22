What’s on Giorgia Meloni’s Agenda For Her First Trip to Algeria

The Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will arrive in Algeria here on Sunday evening, on an honest working visit.

Algeria’s Prime Minister Aimene Benabderrahmane will receive her at Houari Boumediene Airport in Algiers, in her first foreign bilateral visit outside Europe since assuming office, which coincides with the 30th anniversary of the signing of the Italian-Algerian friendship and good neighbourliness treaty.

According to Italian media, this two-day visit will focus on energy in light of what is known as the “Mattei plan”, which the Prime Minister intends to launch to make her country a Mediterranean centre for natural gas, in addition to files on the industrial and innovation sectors, emerging and small enterprises (start-ups).

Prime Minister Aimene Benabderrahmane and the Italian official will lay a wreath at the shrine of the martyr accompanied by Minister of Energy and Mines Mohamed Arkab, then she will go on board the Italian Carabiniere navy ship anchored in the port of Algiers since Saturday on the occasion of this visit.

On Monday, Meloni will also make a stop at the garden of Eni’s founder, Enrico Mattei, in the Hydra neighbourhood, and then will visit an Algerian historical place called Bastion 23 (Rais Palace Stronghold) in the Martyrs’ Square in Algiers.

The official reception of the Italian Prime Minister will be at the Presidential Palace in el-Mouradia, Monday at 11:30, after which the meeting will be held with the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, with a statement to the press at around 1:00 pm, before the official luncheon.

The head of the Chigi Palace is accompanied by Claudio Descalzi, Eni’s CEO, as well as Carlo Bonomi, president of Confindustria, the largest employers’ organization in Italy.

Several agreements, likely to be five, will be signed at el-Mouradia Palace, including those related to natural gas, in addition to other sectors such as the marine industries.