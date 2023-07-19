Will Morocco’s Regime Recognize Legitimacy of the Zionist Occupation of Palestine?

Many observers wonder about the return that the Zionist entity will get from the suspicious recognition of this entity of the alleged sovereignty of the Alawite kingdom over the occupied Western Sahara territories, and will the matter reach the point of reciprocity, that is, recognizing the sovereignty of the zionist entity over the occupied Palestinian lands?

This question has been raised sharply by all those concerned with the Palestinian cause, after the letter revealed by the Alawi palace in Rabat, which came from the Prime Minister of the Zionist entity, Benjamin Netanyahu, as the diplomatic norms, as is well known, require reciprocity.

Since the ill-fated normalization agreement on December 10, 2020, the Moroccan regime has not stopped affirming that it will not change its position in support of the rights of the Palestinian people. However, these assurances soon began to evaporate with time in light of the escalating pace of normalization between Rabat and Tel Aviv, in a deplorable scene.

What was remarkable in this scene, was the silence that accompanied the crimes of the Zionist occupation army committed against the Palestinians in the Jenin camp and the Gaza Strip and the desecration of holy places in the Temple Mount by herds of settlers and in other places in the occupied Palestinian territories, even though the Moroccan king, Mohammed VI heads the so-called Jerusalem Committee, which is supposed to be a spearhead in responding to Zionist crimes in the occupied Palestinian territories.

In this regard, the Moroccan regime and its ally the Zionist entity are moving to transform the Moroccan liaison office with the Zionist entity into an embassy. The Spanish “EFE” agency quoted a “senior” Moroccan government official, who confirmed that Rabat is in the process of raising the liaison office in Tel Aviv to the level of an embassy and this is what Tel Aviv was looking for to give the impression of lifting the blockade on it by another Arab country.

Moroccan newspapers known for their proximity to the Alawi Palace also talked about an expected promotion of the Israeli Liaison Office in Rabat, to an embassy, and indicated that “the workers of the Zionist Liaison Office in Rabat received news late on Monday, July 17, 2023, immediately after the Israeli government announced its recognition of the Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara, about the promotion of the office to the rank of an embassy,” in the latest deep slide by the royal palace in the normalization scandal.

The desire of both Rabat and Tel Aviv to establish a Moroccan embassy in Tel Aviv shows the existence of approval to establish an embassy for the Zionist entity in Rabat, after upgrading the existing liaison office there to an embassy, which was the scene, as is known, of heinous acts by the Zionist charge d’affaires, David Govrin, against Moroccan women, and who returned to his position as if nothing had happened, amid the silence of the Moroccan regime.

With the escalation of the pace of normalization reaching unprecedented, even unexpected levels, the Zionist entity tightens its grip on the reins of decision-making in Rabat, and this means that the position on a central issue such as the Palestinian cause becomes hostage, and this is the slippery slope that the Moroccan people fear will happen shortly.