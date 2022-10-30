Will Nabil Fekir’s Scenario Be Repeated With Houssem Aouar?

A French newspaper raised a state of concern among Algerian fans about the future of Houssem Aouar, the French Olympique Lyonnais midfielder, in the coming period.



Houssem Aouar had given preliminary approval to the Algerian Football Federation to play for the Algerian national team during the coming period, after changing his sports nationality, mainly since he had previously played for France in a friendly match.



However, the French newspaper “L’Equipe” prepared a lengthy article about the 24-year-old player due to the return of his great levels during the recent period, specifically since the arrival of coach Laurent Blanc to the club, but it described him during the article as a “French international”.



That description from the first sports newspaper in France raised the fears of Algerian fans about the fate of Houssem Aouar, and the possibility of joining the Algerian national team during the upcoming international break.

Algerian fans fear the possibility of a new move in the French national team, to deprive Algeria of Aouar’s services, especially as he regained his good performance in the recent period, in conjunction with the improvement of his relationship with OL President Jean-Michel Aulas, who was the reason for preventing him from playing with Algeria two years ago.



OL president is considered the black ghost by the fans of the Algerian national team, as he was also the one who deprived the “greens” of Nabil Fekir, who agreed to play for the French team after he strongly pressurized him at the time.



Furthermore, the Italian club AS Roma has expressed its interest in signing OL’s player, Houssem Aouar, during the upcoming winter transfers.



According to CalcioMercato.com, the “Wolves” team seeks to strengthen the midfield with Aouar’s deal next January.

“AS Roma began negotiations with Aouar to discuss the possibility of including him in the winter Mercato. The 24-year-old player has less than a year left in the contract with the French team, and he is struggling to play regularly with OL this season”, the same website added.



Olympique Lyonnais welcomes the departure of Houssem Aouar for a small amount in the winter transfer period, before leaving the team for free next summer.