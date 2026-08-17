Withdrawal Of The Third Grade Primary French Textbook From All Points Of Sale

The Ministry of National Education, through the National Office for School Publications, has entered a race against time to wrap up all work related to textbooks, especially urgent ones, before the upcoming 2026/2027 school year, as the distribution of the new English language textbook for the second year of middle school will be concluded before the end of this August, which will be available in sufficient numbers across 6,000 middle schools distributed nationally, while waiting for the final release of the remaining new books, which are currently undergoing final approval by the National Institute for Research in Education.

In detail, “Echorouk” sources highlighted that the specialized departments of the National Office for School Publications have mobilized all their energy and human capabilities and harnessed their material resources to deliver textbooks of all titles to educational institutions on time, to ensure a smooth return to school and avoid facing long queues of parents.

Regarding the new English language textbook for second year middle school students which replaces the old curriculum, our sources revealed that as of today, more than 600,000 copies have been distributed, covering middle schools in remote and desert areas in the first phase, to include the rest of the provinces in the second phase, with the process continuing without interruption to be concluded by the end of this August at the latest.

The same sources noted that since the approval of the new curriculum, the office departments have started two operations simultaneously, which are printing and distributing the book, to ensure it reaches approximately 6,000 middle schools on time without delay.

Additionally, the same sources confirmed that between 1 million and 200,000 copies and 1 million and 500,000 copies of the English textbook will be printed, but the distribution process follows national needs, while a “quota” of curricula is allocated for emergencies and kept in stock, to be used in case of natural disasters such as floods, earthquakes, or fires.

As for the two new Civic Education textbooks for the third and fourth grades of primary school, our sources confirmed that as soon as they are approved by the National Institute for Research in Education, they will be transferred directly to printing, a process that will take place in record time not exceeding a week, followed by the distribution process to be available in all primary schools before the start of the new school year.

Regarding the French language textbook for the third grade primary classes that was cancelled from the annual school program, our sources explained that it has been withdrawn from the points of sale belonging to the National Office for School Publications.