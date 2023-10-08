Zionist Occupation Acknowledges Killing of 659 Israelis in Operation “Al-Aqsa Flood”

On Sunday, the Israeli occupation authorities admitted that 659 Israelis were killed by Palestinian resistance fire during the operation “Al-Aqsa Flood” on Saturday and Sunday.

Arab and international media reported, quoting Israeli sources, that at least 659 Israelis were killed and 2,156 injured as a result of the ongoing operation launched by the Al-Qassam Brigades in the Gaza Strip.

On the other hand, the death toll of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip on Saturday and Sunday rose to 370 martyrs, with 2,200 others injured, according to the Palestinian News Agency’s reports from medical sources in the Strip.

The wanton aggression of the Zionist occupation also caused the displacement of more than 20,000 citizens to 23 shelters in different governorates of the Strip, in addition to the destruction of 13 towers, buildings and residential buildings under the violent bombardments.