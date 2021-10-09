10 Million Euros For The Deportation Of Illegal Immigrants From France

The French National Assembly (parliament) included a proposal to amend the Finance Law for the coming year, which includes transferring a budget of 10 million euros for the deportation of illegal immigrants from the French soil, especially Algerians, given their number.

According to an amendment within the French Finance Law for 2022, submitted by the MP, Emmanuelle Ménard, which copy was reviewed by Echorouk, a proposal was made to transfer an amount of 10 million euros (DZD 16 billion), from the financial envelope which is allocated to French integration and citizenship programmes, to combat illegal immigration.

The same proposal stipulates that the procedure aims in particular to deport Algerian illegal immigrants against whom deportation decisions from the French soil were issued.

The author of the proposal stated that out of the 7731 deportation decisions issued against Algerian illegal immigrants from January to July 2021, only 22 illegal immigrants were deported.

Algerian consulates issued only 31 consular licenses, which are the numbers provided by the French government a few days ago when it announced the tightening of visa requirements for Algerians, Moroccans and Tunisians.

The French MP asserted that this amendment aims to enable France to increase deportations and return the illegal immigrants to their countries, especially in light of the decline in the proportion of deportations from French soil for those who entered detention centres, as it did not exceed 42% in 2020, according to what a previous French parliamentary mission revealed.

Emmanuelle Ménard concluded by saying that “France should give itself the necessary means to guarantee its sovereignty concerning immigration.”

The paradox contained in the proposal is that the state of Mali, for example, has not issued any consular licence to deport its illegal immigrants from the French soil for 3 years, which means that issuance operations were suspended even before the CVID19 pandemic, however, the French measures of tightening of visas did not include Mali nationals, as is the case for Algerians, Moroccans and Tunisians, which raises many questions about the goals behind the French move, especially as it came as indicated by a previous statement of the Algerian Foreign Ministry, on the eve of a delegation travelling to Paris to strengthen cooperation in the management of illegal immigration between the two countries.