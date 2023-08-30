400 Executive Decrees Awaiting The Government Signature

The Prime Minister, Aïmene Benabderrahmane transmitted a written summary to the office of the National People’s Assembly, which includes details of the applied and regulatory texts related to 53 laws issued in the legislative period between 2021 and 2023, that is, during the current parliamentary term, including 20 laws whose applied texts are still under preparation.

The Prime Minister’s office preceded the presentation of the government’s general policy statement, which is expected in mid-September in Parliament, by presenting the outcome of the applied texts, which the MPs had previously called for speeding up their issuance, especially since they had sparked controversy in the Zighoud Youcef building recently.

In a correspondence addressed to the office of the National People’s Assembly on August 10, the official of the executive branch provided clarifications about all the texts framing the laws issued during the current legislative period, including those that the MPs are waiting for their issuance, such as the Public Transactions Law, the rules regulating free zones, and the applied text related to the monetary and banking law.

In the correspondence, the Prime Minister reviewed the extent of the government’s progress – according to him – in issuing the applied texts for the laws that were presented to Parliament for discussion, enrichment and voting since the beginning of the parliamentary term, and it stated, “In response to the MPs’ concerns, the Prime Minister presented general statistics that highlight the intensity of government activity in the field of preparing the applied texts, which included 52 implementing texts emanating from 53 laws that were voted on since the beginning of the parliamentary term, except those related to the application of the provisions of the finance laws and related to the distribution and movement of financial appropriations”.

The correspondence reported that the total number of applied texts issued during the period in question, i.e. from 2021 to 2023, reached more than 2,575 texts, including “presidential, executive decrees, ministerial, and joint ministerial decisions,” including 1,226 decrees.

The same correspondence added that 15 legislative texts out of 53 votes did not include a referral to applied texts, 4 laws included a referral to one applied text, and at least 400 decrees are currently in an advanced stage of preparation and editing at the level of ministerial sectors or under study at the government level.

The government also confirms, according to the correspondence, its keenness to coordinate with the National People’s Assembly on all issues related to improving performance and advancing it to the level that guarantees the embodiment of the program of the President of the Republic, to enhance the path of transition to a new Algeria, including adopting an approach based on the necessity of completing the preparation of applied texts within record deadlines. It was published immediately after the issuance of the aforementioned law, serially, in the same issue of the Official Gazette.

According to the correspondence, which copy is checked out by Echorouk, there are 20 laws whose applied texts are still under study and preparation, including the organic law related to the electoral system, the general basic law for military employees, in addition to the applied text related to the protection of information and administrative documents, and the applied text including the supplementary finance law for 2022. In addition to the text relating to the organization of the State Council, as well as the law relating to marine fishing and aquaculture, the text relating to the law specifying the rules regulating free zones, in addition to the text relating to the management of green spaces.

“Among the laws whose implementation decrees are expected to be issued soon are the law relating to the prevention of money laundering and terrorist financing, the text relating to the exercise of the right to trade unions and syndicates, as well as the law relating to human trafficking and combating it, which is still under preparation”, the correspondence added.

The implementation texts of Law No. 23-05 relating to narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances are also awaited, as well as the text relating to the rules of public accounting and financial management, and the law relating to the prevention of collective conflicts as well.

Among the laws related to the economy, which are awaiting the issuance of their applied texts, we find the law related to public transactions, as well as the monetary and banking law, which according to the correspondence included one reference to the applied text.