6 Algerians participating in Freedom Flotilla arrive in Turkey pending their return to Algeria

A Turkish plane arrived at Istanbul Airport on Saturday evening from occupied Palestine, carrying 137 freed prisoners who participated in the Global Freedom Flotilla.

Among these freed individuals are 28 Maghreb citizens, distributed among the following countries:

Tunisia: 10

Algeria: 6

Morocco: 4

Libya: 7

Mauritania: 1

The Algerian Popular Coordination for the Support of Palestine announced that the Algerians who were deported are:

1- Abderrazak Makri

2- Ammar Ounass

3- Zoubida Kherbache

4- Ahmed Fewzi Bouaziz

5- Tayeb Mehdane

6- Mohamed Zakaria Bendada